Home / India News / Three killed, nine injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam

The incident took place on Friday night at Nemali Narayanapuram village in Palasa Mandal.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
The vehicle that met with an accident in Srikakulam on Friday night.
The vehicle that met with an accident in Srikakulam on Friday night.(ANI)
         

Three people were killed while nine others were injured after the car they were travelling in met with a major accident at a national highway near Mogilipadu flyover in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, police said on Saturday.

“A car was going from Jharkhand to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was crossing Nemali Narayanapuram village in Palasa Mandal of Srikakulam district at around 11.30 pm when the vehicle met with an accident at the national highway near Mogilipadu flyover,” Kasibugga Police Station Sub Inspector Y Madhusudan said.

Madhusudan said there were 12 passengers and one driver in the car at the time of the accident.

“While the driver escaped the accident, the passengers were injured or killed. They have been shifted to Palasa Primary Healthcare Centre. Three persons have died while undergoing treatment. Remaining nine persons sustained injuries and are out of danger,” he said.

The police suspect that the accident took place due to the negligence of the driver.

A case has been filed under Section 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is being undertaken.

