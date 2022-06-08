Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat
india news

Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat

Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Surendranagar district, parts of which witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds, it was stated.
Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:14 PM IST
PTI |

Three persons were killed and one injured in lightning strikes in Patan and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. A 35-year-old woman working on a field in Roda village of Patan was struck by lightning amid light rainfall around 7 pm on Tuesday, an official from Harij police station said. 

Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Surendranagar district, parts of which witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds, it was stated. 

Also read: Bangladesh fire: 49 dead, firefighters still at work to put out blaze

A 25-year-old tribal man sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning in Nani Kathechi village on Tuesday evening and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning, an official from Pansina police station said. 

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala death: ‘Antim Ardas’ held at his residence in Moosa village

In a similar incident in Jambu village, a man was killed and another was injured, he said, adding that the police were gathering more details about the victims. 

RELATED STORIES

Parts of Surendranagar, Amreli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state have witnessed some rainfall and thundershowers. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP