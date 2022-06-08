Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat

Three persons were killed and one injured in lightning strikes in Patan and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. A 35-year-old woman working on a field in Roda village of Patan was struck by lightning amid light rainfall around 7 pm on Tuesday, an official from Harij police station said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Surendranagar district, parts of which witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds, it was stated.

Also read: Bangladesh fire: 49 dead, firefighters still at work to put out blaze

A 25-year-old tribal man sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning in Nani Kathechi village on Tuesday evening and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning, an official from Pansina police station said.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala death: ‘Antim Ardas’ held at his residence in Moosa village

In a similar incident in Jambu village, a man was killed and another was injured, he said, adding that the police were gathering more details about the victims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parts of Surendranagar, Amreli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state have witnessed some rainfall and thundershowers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON