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Three LPG cylinders explode in Chandigarh house, 4 injured

The impact of the back-to-back blasts damaged the house where the explosion occurred and left cracks in the walls of several nearby homes, police said.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 02:22 am IST
PTI |
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Three LPG cylinders exploded one after another inside a house in Chandigarh's Burail area on Monday evening, injuring at least four people, police said.

Locals alleged that LPG was being illegally refilled into smaller cylinders.(ANI)

The impact of the back-to-back blasts damaged the house where the explosion occurred and left cracks in the walls of several nearby homes, police said.

Residents rushed out of their houses after hearing the loud explosions.

Police teams and fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving information about the blast. The injured were shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

Also Read | PCMC eyes ‘LPG-free city’ tag, pushes housing societies to adopt piped natural gas

Authorities are yet to ascertain what caused the explosions.

However, locals alleged that LPG was being illegally refilled into smaller cylinders at the house where the blast took place.

Another resident said that people living in nearby houses rushed out after hearing loud sounds.

He said 10-12 cylinders were kept "illegally" where the incident took place.

 
lpg cylinder explosion
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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