Three of family die by suicide over intercaste marriage: Police

Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The girl’s parents and one of the brothers are the deceased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Three members of a family have allegedly ended their lives after the daughter of the family eloped with a man belonging to another caste, of Chikkaballapur district, said a police official in the know of the matter.

“The daughter of the family was in love with a man belonging to a different caste. After the girl went missing from the house, the family suspected that the couple had eloped and gotten married,” police said.

The girl’s parents and one of the brothers are the deceased.

The father had left a suicide note, stating that his daughter is the reason for his death.

He further wrote that his daughter “should not get anything from his property”, police added.

Police added that they also found out that the woman’s brother had sent her a message at around 11pm on Monday, pleading with her to return home.

He had stated in the message that due to her decision, the “entire family is suffering and if she does not return before 11pm, she would not see her family members alive”.

Police said the eldest son was asleep when the rest committed suicide.

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
