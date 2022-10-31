‘Three sounds and then…’: Morbi bridge collapse survivor recounts horror

Ashwin Mehra, a survivor of Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse, has claimed that some “mischievous children” were kicking the ropes of the bridge before it came down killing 134 people and injuring over 100 on Sunday.

"It happened around 6.30pm. Some 15-20 mischievous children were shaking the ropes of the bridge. Three times a noise came from it and then it collapsed," Mehra told news agency ANI.

When Mehra was asked how he survived, he recalled, "I held on to branches of nearby trees and eventually escaped. I had my friend Prakash with me and he also survived."

Mehta reportedly sustained injuries in his leg and back. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Morbi.

#WATCH | An injured survivor in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse recounts the harrowing moment when the suspension bridge collapsed and how he saved himself

All the injured survivors are admitted to GMERS General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the chief minister's office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday.

Modi, who is in Kevadia, said rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

"The Gujarat government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. The Centre is also extending all help to the state government," Modi said.

"The state government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," Modi said.

FIR against filed

The police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge, news agency PTI reported. Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala told reporters that the city-based clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given the contract for the renovation and operation of the bridge.

