Three suspected criminals injured in encounter with Sitamarhi police in Bihar: Police

Patna three wanted criminals, including the main suspect in a murder case, were arrested following an encounter in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Wednesday, police said. The three wanted criminals were riding motorcycle without registration number and tried to flee upon seeing the police.

The three wanted criminals were riding motorcycle without registration number and tried to flee upon seeing the police. The trio opened fired on the police team, in response, the police fired approximately 10 to 11 rounds of bullets.

All three accused were injured in retaliatory firing and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police identified the trio as Sunil Kushwaha from Reega, Mani Kumar from Belasand area, and Indal Kumar from the Gadh area, Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Ranjan said, adding that Kushwaha is the main suspect in the Dinesh Yadav murder case.

Dinesh, a property dealer and brother of a notorious criminal named Rakesh Yadav, was shot about seven times by criminals while buying vegetables at the Bhavdepur Gudri market in the Riga police station area of Sitamarhi on July 25

Police got information that Sunil and his associates were assembling in Reega-Parsoni area, following which separate police teams were deployed and patrols were increased in the area.

All three accused have a criminal records. “The arrested and injured criminals rushed to the Sadar hospital where doctor referred them to Muzaffarpur SKMCH Hospital,” an officer said.

Police recovered three pistols and eight live cartridges from the spot. Police suspect that two of the recovered pistols were used in the Dinesh Yadav murder case.