Home / India News / Three UP men booked under conversion law
india news

Three UP men booked under conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Firozabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Police collected information and found that Saleem along with his father Abdul Gaffar and brother-in-law Rahman were in Bharuch, Firozabad senior superintendent of police Ashok Kumar said.(HT Archives. Representative image)

Three residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad were arrested in Gujarat on Sunday on charges of trying to convert a 15-year-old girl and marry her off, police said.

The girl’s father, a resident of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, runs a canteen in Bharuch in Gujarat, and one of the accused, Salim, was an employee there, police said.

“The accused Salim brought the girl to Firozabad in the name of treatment and changed her Hindu name to a Muslim one. The accused Salim, aged 21 (years) married the minor girl, aged 15 years. The family members of the girl lodged a complaint...,” Firozabad senior superintendent of police Ashok Kumar said.

He said after Salim did not return, the girl’s father reached Firozabad and lodged a complaint. Police collected information and found that Saleem along with his father Abdul Gaffar and brother-in-law Rahman were in Bharuch, he said.

“The case was registered under relevant IPC sections and as the girl was a minor, the accused were (also) booked under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, besides the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020,” the SSP said. “All three of the accused were presented in court and sent to jail,” he said.

