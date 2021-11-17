Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit to see participation from over 30 countries

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union minister of railways, communications and electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will also attend the event.
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate on Wednesday Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, Karnataka government’s flagship three-day technology event.

Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, will attend the event virtually.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union minister of railways, communications and electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will also attend the event.

Minister for IT & BT, science & technology Ashwathnarayan C N, who visited the event venue on Tuesday said the 24th edition of the summit, which is being conducted in hybrid format, will witness participation of over 30 countries.

For the first time South Africa, Vietnam, and UAE will be participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).

“It is also for the first time mutual participation of Karnataka and Australia through BTS and Sydney Dialogue is being arranged. As part of this, The Sydney Dialogue sessions which also will be on the same days (Nov 17-19) wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address on Nov 18 will be streamed on the BTS platform. Likewise streaming of BTS on The Sydney Dialogue will provide an opportunity to show content from our participants,” Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He further said, ‘India Innovative Alliance’ and India US Tech Conclave initiatives have been introduced for the first time.

The minister noted that BTS-2021 will bring together global leaders, Indian Corporate, R&D, and Start-Ups from electronics, IT, Deeptech & Biotech and policymakers driving the next wave of innovation into one platform.

“The event, having 75+ conference sessions, is expected to see the participation of 300+ speakers, 5,000+ start-up attendees, 300+ exhibitors, 20,000+ business attendees, and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts,” he said.

BTS-2021 event spectrum includes multi-track conferences, international exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), India-US tech conclave, R & D (lab to market), India Innovation Alliance, STPI IT Export Awards, start-up unicorn Felicitation, smart bio awards & bio posters, rural IT quiz, and bio quiz, science gallery, B2B meetings.

