Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today
A Delhi court on Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi to jail for three days at the request of Delhi Police which will seek her custody again next week to confront her with the co-accused.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Akash Jain sent 22-year-old Ravi to three days’ judicial custody after she was produced in court at the end of five days of police custody.
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Delhi Police claimed on Monday that Ravi, along with Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, created the toolkit and shared it with others “to tarnish India’s image”.
The two have already been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay high court earlier this week.
On Friday, Ravi was brought to the Delhi court amid high security by the investigating agency which sought that she be sent to judicial custody for three days.
Additional public prosecutor (APP) Irfan Ahmed during the hearing told the court that the police had issued a notice to co-accused Shantanu Muluk for February 22 for joining the investigation and that’s when they would again question Ravi.
He claimed Ravi had been “evasive” during interrogation and shifted the blame onto the co-accused Nikita Jacob and Muluk. Ahmed also said the police want to question her again and bring her face-to-face with the co-accused in this case.
“She has shifted the blame on the co-accused Nikita Jacob and Muluk. All of them need to be confronted with each other.”
Ravi has also filed a bail application which is likely to be taken up on Saturday.
Countering the submissions by the APP, Siddharth Agarwal, representing Ravi, said that the case diary was not properly given and also not in accordance with the law. He pointed out that it was not even paginated.
A case diary is a record of daily investigations in a case.
The court, after hearing the arguments, sent Ravi to jail till February 22.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi high court directed the media and the police to exercise restraint while giving out details of the case, which dates back to earlier this month, when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted out a toolkit detailing how to organise a campaign to support the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.
Delhi Police have sought to link the toolkit with the violence of January 26 in Delhi, and to pro-Khalistani organisations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up
- The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples
- Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox