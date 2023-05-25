SUV drives over 3-yr-old girl sleeping in Hyderabad complex’s parking area: Police

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old girl sleeping in the parking area of an apartment complex in Hyderabad was run over by a vehicle that entered the area on Wednesday evening, killing the little girl on the spot, police said on Thursday.

Police said the man driving the vehicle told the police that he did not spot the girl because she appeared to be covered in a bedsheet (Twitter/rajneeshksaxena)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hayathnagar police inspector H Venkateshwarlu said the girl’s parents were labourers from Karnataka’s Kalburgi and were working on the construction of a building adjacent to Balaji Arcade apartment. “As it was hot outside, Kavitha brought her daughter to the apartment and put her to sleep in the shade in the parking area,” he said.

The child’s mother Kavitha told reporters: “I told the family of the apartment’s watchman to take care of my daughter. In fact, I, myself, went into the apartment twice to see that there is no disturbance to my daughter. But the tragedy happened in a matter of seconds”.

A resident, Hari Ramakrishna, drove his sports utility vehicle into the complex and did not notice the girl sleeping in the passage and drove the vehicle over her while attempting to park the car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kavitha, a mother of two children, said the car owner immediately took the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead. The accident was captured in a closed-circuit television camera installed in the parking area.

Ramakrishna is an interior designer, and his wife works as a sub-inspector in the Prohibition and Excise department.

“We have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against Ramakrishna and are investigating the case. The driver told us that he hadn’t noticed the girl as she was covered with a bed sheet,” the inspector said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON