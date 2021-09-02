Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Thunderstorm, rain likely over parts of Delhi-NCR today: IMD
india news

Thunderstorm, rain likely over parts of Delhi-NCR today: IMD

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue over few places of Delhi-NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Hissar, Gannaur Haryana, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar during the next two hours, IMD warned at 7am
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ashok Vihar area after heavy rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain is likely over some parts of Delhi-NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram); Modinagar, Bagpat, Khekra in Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours, India Meteorological Department warned on Thursday morning.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue over few places of Delhi-NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Hissar, Gannaur Haryana, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar during the next two hours, IMD warned at 7am.

Widespread rain is likely to continue over northwest India till Friday. The monsoon trough is continuing to pass through the south of its normal position. The eastern end of the monsoon trough is very likely to shift gradually northwards from today and the western end is very likely to shift northwards from tomorrow. A cyclonic circulation is lying over south Gujarat region. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next three days and become less marked thereafter. A trough is running from cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region to northwest Uttar Pradesh across east Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to become less marked during the next two days. A shear zone is likely to develop over south Peninsular India from September 4.

Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity with extremely heavy rain is very likely over south Gujarat region and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 24 hours; very heavy rain is very likely over north Konkan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till today.

Heavy rain is also likely over north Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours; south Rajasthan till today and Saurashtra and Kutch till tomorrow.

Rainfall activity over south peninsular and west India is likely to increase from September 3. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka during September 4-5. Rainfall activity over northeast India is likely to remain subdued.

