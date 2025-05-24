Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds to hit Andhra Pradesh till May 27

PTI |
May 24, 2025 10:04 AM IST

The IMD noted that Andhra Pradesh recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall between May 1 and 21, with an average of 88.5 mm across the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days, from May 23 to 27, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of up to 60 km per hour.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday, May 27.(File/AP)
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday, May 27.(File/AP)

The IMD predicted thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

Also read: Goa on red alert; heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Delhi may see pre-monsoon showers today | Weather updates

In addition to thunderstorms, it forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam on Tuesday, May 27, according to a press release from the Met Department.

“No major change in maximum temperatures is expected from Day 1 (May 23) to Day 7 (May 29) over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” the release added.

Further, the Met Department noted that Andhra Pradesh recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall between May 1 and 21, with an average of 88.5 mm across the state, compared to the normal range of 39.2 mm.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds to hit Andhra Pradesh till May 27
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On