Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds to hit Andhra Pradesh till May 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days, from May 23 to 27, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of up to 60 km per hour. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday, May 27.(File/AP)

The IMD predicted thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

In addition to thunderstorms, it forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam on Tuesday, May 27, according to a press release from the Met Department.

“No major change in maximum temperatures is expected from Day 1 (May 23) to Day 7 (May 29) over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” the release added.

Further, the Met Department noted that Andhra Pradesh recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall between May 1 and 21, with an average of 88.5 mm across the state, compared to the normal range of 39.2 mm.