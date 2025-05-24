Goa on red alert; heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Delhi may see pre-monsoon showers today | Weather updates

After warning of thunderstorms in Delhi and issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Konkan and Goa. Commuters during heavy rain in Mumbai on May 22, 2025(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The weather department also predicted very heavy rain for a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Madhya Maharashtra.

With a red alert in place, authorities have advised people to stay alert for any worsening weather conditions and be prepared to shift to safer locations if necessary.

Orange alert for Mumbai

An orange alert is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and the ghats of Pune and Satara, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph.

Mumbai is under an orange alert for May 24.

IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Goa

The weather department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 kmph over Konkan and Goa from May 23 to 29.

There is also a forecast for very heavy rainfall at a few places between May 23 and 25, with chances of extremely heavy rain on May 25.

The IMD had issued a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri on May 23, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Pre-monsoon showers likely in Delhi

As part of the pre-monsoon activity, Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies with chances of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

According to the IMD:

May 24: Thunderstorms and rainfall likely

May 25 and 26: Partly cloudy skies with possible thunder and lightning

May 27: Rain or thundershowers predicted

Kerala: Heavy rains trigger red alerts, fishing banned

Normal life was disrupted in several parts of Kerala on Friday as heavy rains lashed the state. The IMD issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for three hours in the evening due to the likelihood of intense rain and surface winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

Earlier, the IMD announced that the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala within the next two days, with widespread rainfall expected throughout the week.

Coastal and inland regions are expected to experience strong winds. Fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from May 24 to 27.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has forecast high waves up to 3.5 meters along the coast on Saturday.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds till May 27 in Andhra Pradesh

The IMD has predicted five consecutive days of thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh from May 23 to 27, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 60 kmph.

Thunderstorms are likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema

Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas of NCAP and Yanam on May 27.

“No major change in maximum temperatures is expected from Day 1 (May 23) to Day 7 (May 29) over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” the IMD said.

The state has already recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall between May 1 and 21, with an average of 88.5 mm, compared to the normal 39.2 mm.

Jharkhand braces for thunderstorms, strong winds

The IMD has forecast widespread thunderstorms, rainfall, and gusty winds across Jharkhand for the coming days, with below-normal maximum temperatures expected to continue until May 29.

The IMD has also forecast "cumulatively large excess rainfall" from May 30 to June 5.

“Thunderstorms with surface wind of 40-50 km per hour accompanied by rain are likely to occur at a few places over Chatra, Garhwa, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu and Ranchi on Friday," Anand added.

The met official siad, “An orange alert of thunderstorms and winds with maximum speed up to 60 kmph was issued for southern, central and north-east parts of the state.”

(With PTI inputs)