Thunderstorms, rain likely in Delhi today; red alert issued for Konkan, Goa coast | Weather updates

Delhi weather today: The national capital is likely to witness more rainfall and thunderstorms in the next two days, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department said. As per IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms with rain on Friday.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said that the national capital “may witness thunderstorms and light to very light rain in the next two days”. He added that the maximum temperature will hover between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

The capital received some respite from the scorching heat and high temperatures on Wednesday night as it witnessed dust storms, thunderstorms, hail and heavy rainfall. The sudden shift in weather, Srivastava said, was the result of a "cyclonic circulation".

For Friday, IMD forecasts that Delhi might witness thunderstorms with rain. As per the weather office, the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius.

Red alert in Konkan, extremely heavy rain likely in Karnataka

The weather department has said that a low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coast.

"It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during the next 36 hours. There is also a possibility of its further intensification thereafter," IMD's forecast read.

In view of this, the weather department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in the Konkan region for the next three days. "Heavy to very heavy rain may also occur in the adjoining areas of Central Maharashtra and the West Coast," Srivastava said.

IMD has also issued an alert for isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on May 24. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Karnataka from May 22 to 28.

Fishermen in the East central and southeast Arabian Sea and along and off the Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and adjoining Gujarat coasts, and Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, are advised not to venture into these areas during the period between May 22 to 27.

Heatwave alerts

The IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in western Rajasthan for the next two days. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan during May 22-24," the forecast read.

The weather office also said that heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Madhya Pradesh on May 22 and 23. Similar conditions are also expected in East Rajasthan during May 22-23 and West Rajasthan on May 25 and 26.

"Warm night conditions are very likely in few pockets of south Haryana, Punjab on May 22 and 23, and West Rajasthan during May 22 and 24.