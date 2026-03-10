Shimla, The Central Tibetan Administration of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Tuesday said it focuses on themes of resilience, remembrance and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict on the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day. Tibetan National Uprising Day: CTA seeks peaceful resolution to conflict with China

It marked the anniversary of the 1959 uprising by paying tribute to the thousands of Tibetans who sacrificed their lives in Lhasa against Chinese rule, a release issued here said.

The Central Tibetan Administration further called for continued advocacy for human rights, with international delegations joining demonstrations to highlight the "ongoing repression" in Tibet, according to the release.

The CTA reaffirmed its commitment to the middle way approach, seeking a peaceful, negotiated settlement that provides genuine autonomy for Tibet within China. It also warned against misinformation campaigns aimed at disrupting the commemorations marking the day.

The message by the community seeking peaceful resolution highlights the "unbroken spirit" of the Tibetan people and their commitment to preserving their culture, language, and religion "despite decades of cultural erasure policies by the Chinese government", the release stated.

As 2026 marks the 90th year of the 14th Dalai Lama, it is the "Year of Compassion", the CTA said, encouraging the practice of his four main commitments.

"More than a historical event, represents the collective memory of a nation that refuses to forget its identity and heritage as Tibetans have continued to preserve their language, religion, and traditions both inside Tibet and in exile despite decades of political pressure and cultural assimilation policies," the release said.

For many Tibetans, the anniversary of the uprising is not only about mourning the past but also about reaffirming hope for the future, it said.

"March 10 reminds the world that the Tibetan struggle is not merely about territory, it is about the survival of a people, their culture and their right to determine their own future and each year, the Tibetans raise their flag and remember the courage of those who stood in Lhasa in 1959," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.