Home / India News / Tiger found dead in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Tiger found dead in Corbett Tiger Reserve

india news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Dushyant Sharma, a veterinarian at the reserve, said the tiger’s carcass was found in the Jhirna zone and has been sent for post-mortem

A tiger at Corbett Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
A tiger at Corbett Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByHT Correspondent

A nine-year-old tiger was found dead in Corbett Tiger Reserve late on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday and added the big cat may have drowned in an overflowing stream following heavy rainfall in the area.

Dushyant Sharma, a veterinarian at the reserve, said the tiger’s carcass was found in the Jhirna zone and has been sent for post-mortem. “Prima facie the tiger likely drowned.”

On August 1, the carcass of a three-year-old tigress was found in the Bailparao forest range of Nainital. A tiger cub was found dead in the reserve’s Jhirna range in June. On April 5, the carcass of a four-year-old tigress was recovered from the Aampokhra range in Ramnagar.

There were 442 tigers in Uttarakhand, according to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 released in 2020. The tiger population in the state rose from 178 in 2006 to 227 in 2010, 340 in 2014, and 442, including 231 to 266 in Corbett, in 2018.

Corbett reported the highest tiger density among India’s 50 reserves, with 14 tigers per 100 sq km. It also recorded the highest tiger population.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out