Tiger found dead in Corbett Tiger Reserve

A nine-year-old tiger was found dead in Corbett Tiger Reserve late on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday and added the big cat may have drowned in an overflowing stream following heavy rainfall in the area.

Dushyant Sharma, a veterinarian at the reserve, said the tiger’s carcass was found in the Jhirna zone and has been sent for post-mortem. “Prima facie the tiger likely drowned.”

On August 1, the carcass of a three-year-old tigress was found in the Bailparao forest range of Nainital. A tiger cub was found dead in the reserve’s Jhirna range in June. On April 5, the carcass of a four-year-old tigress was recovered from the Aampokhra range in Ramnagar.

There were 442 tigers in Uttarakhand, according to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 released in 2020. The tiger population in the state rose from 178 in 2006 to 227 in 2010, 340 in 2014, and 442, including 231 to 266 in Corbett, in 2018.

Corbett reported the highest tiger density among India’s 50 reserves, with 14 tigers per 100 sq km. It also recorded the highest tiger population.