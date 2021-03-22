Home / India News / Tiger found dead in UP’s Dudhwa tiger reserve
india news

Tiger found dead in UP’s Dudhwa tiger reserve

An adult tiger was found dead in the Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary in Dudhwa tiger reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The carcass of the tiger recovered from Kishanpur sanctuary on Sunday evening. (HT PHOTO)

An adult tiger was found dead in the Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary in Dudhwa tiger reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday evening. The carcass of the tiger, aged around eight years, was found lying near a canal, said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, chief conservator of forest (CCF), Dudhwa tiger reserve.

Ruling out any foul play, he said, “No external injury marks were detected but a swelling around its neck was noticed. However, all vital organs were intact. The autopsy will be done by a panel of doctors at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly to ascertain the exact cause of death,” he added.

This was the second tiger death in Kheri this month. An adult tiger was electrocuted in a field near Dokarpur village under south Kheri forest division on March 1, when it came in contact with an electric cable laid by poachers to hunt wild animals.

On March 8, a female leopard was killed in a fight with another big cat in Haukna Matera jungles under Dhaurahra range of Dudhwa buffer zone.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Election Commission bans bike rallies in states 72 hours before voting day

After Pawar's remark on Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis accuses him of diverting issue

Pakistani team arrives for meeting of permanent Indus commission

India’s Virchow Group to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

On January 27, a seven-month-old tiger cub was found dead due to illness in the Gola range forest area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP