Tiger kills 28-year-old in Bihar’s West Champaran district

By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 12:27 PM IST
The man was attacked by the tiger when he was working in his field on the outskirts of his village. (photo courtsey- Forest Department/ Representative use)

A 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by a tiger that has strayed from Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran on Friday.

Banka Manjhi, 28, son of Suresh Manjhi and a resident of Serwahi Barwa village in Ramnagar block, about 275 km north of state capital Patna, was attacked by the tiger when he was working in his field on the fringe of the village, next to his house.

“My husband was working in the field along with two other villagers. While others managed to escape, tiger attacked my husband. But by the time others rushed to his rescue, he was lying in a pool of blood,” said victim’s wife Savita Devi. Police said victim’s body bore deep teeth marks around neck and thighs.

Locals said the tiger had strayed from Valmiki Tiger Reserve and had recently killed a goat on the fringe of the village.

HK Rai, wildlife conservator and field director of VTR said, “Prima facie, it seems that the man was attacked by a tiger. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

