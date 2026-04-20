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Tiger, Leopard and Kuno Cheetah sighted in rare encounter at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The ‘triple sighting’ has been described by experts as an unprecedented and ‘rare’ encounter of three distinct apex predators in a single frame.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:34 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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It was an interesting spectacle at Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve when a tiger, a leopard, and an African cheetah were spotted simultaneously in Zone 9 of the wildlife reserve on Sunday.

A tiger, a Leopard, and an African Cheetah were spotted simultaneously in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.(X/Arijit Banerjee)

The "triple sighting," confirmed by the Rajasthan Forest Department, has been described by experts as an unprecedented and ‘rare’ encounter of three distinct apex predators in a single frame.

The rare spectacle occurred in a rugged, lesser-traveled section of the reserve and was witnessed by a group of tourists and photographers. Arijeet Banerjee, Rajasthan’s Head of Forest, expressed his astonishment on X (formerly Twitter), noting that while tigers are expected, the simultaneous presence of a strolling leopard and a cheetah was a "shocker" that highlights the unpredictable dynamics of the jungle.

 
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