Tiger, Leopard and Kuno Cheetah sighted in rare encounter at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

It was an interesting spectacle at Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve when a tiger, a leopard, and an African cheetah were spotted simultaneously in Zone 9 of the wildlife reserve on Sunday.

A tiger, a Leopard, and an African Cheetah were spotted simultaneously in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.(X/Arijit Banerjee)

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The "triple sighting," confirmed by the Rajasthan Forest Department, has been described by experts as an unprecedented and ‘rare’ encounter of three distinct apex predators in a single frame.

The rare spectacle occurred in a rugged, lesser-traveled section of the reserve and was witnessed by a group of tourists and photographers. Arijeet Banerjee, Rajasthan’s Head of Forest, expressed his astonishment on X (formerly Twitter), noting that while tigers are expected, the simultaneous presence of a strolling leopard and a cheetah was a "shocker" that highlights the unpredictable dynamics of the jungle.

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{{^usCountry}} The cheetah, identified as KP-2, is a known wanderer from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. After crossing the Chambal River into Rajasthan last week, its journey took a significant turn following the historic sighting. On Sunday evening, after hunting a goat on the forest periphery, KP-2 moved out of the reserve and into the Shyam Vatika area. The feline is currently taking cover in a field bordering the Housing Board Colony and Jinapur in Sawai Madhopur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cheetah, identified as KP-2, is a known wanderer from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. After crossing the Chambal River into Rajasthan last week, its journey took a significant turn following the historic sighting. On Sunday evening, after hunting a goat on the forest periphery, KP-2 moved out of the reserve and into the Shyam Vatika area. The feline is currently taking cover in a field bordering the Housing Board Colony and Jinapur in Sawai Madhopur. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In response, a specialized joint team from Ranthambore and Kuno National Park, led by DFO Manas Singh, has established a camp at the site. Officials are currently utilizing advanced tracking equipment to monitor the cheetah's vitals and movements around the clock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, a specialized joint team from Ranthambore and Kuno National Park, led by DFO Manas Singh, has established a camp at the site. Officials are currently utilizing advanced tracking equipment to monitor the cheetah's vitals and movements around the clock. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials from Kuno have been briefed for a potential tranquilization and rescue mission. The local administration remains on alert, working to balance the safe recovery of the wandering cheetah with the security of the citizens of Sawai Madhopur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials from Kuno have been briefed for a potential tranquilization and rescue mission. The local administration remains on alert, working to balance the safe recovery of the wandering cheetah with the security of the citizens of Sawai Madhopur. {{/usCountry}}

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