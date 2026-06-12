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Tiger safari in UP extended by 15 days amid delayed monsoon

Uttar Pradesh extends its tiger reserve tourist season by 15 days to June 30 due to delayed monsoon, anticipating 10,000-15,000 more visitors.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW: With the monsoon yet to arrive in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has extended the tourist season in its tiger reserves by 15 days, allowing visitors to continue safaris until June 30 instead of the scheduled closure on June 15.

Tiger safari in UP extended by 15 days amid delayed monsoon

The extension also means the current tourism season will run for a total of eight months, having begun 15 days earlier than usual on November 1, 2025. Tiger reserves in the state typically open to tourists on November 15, every year.

“Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Amangarh Tiger Reserve and Ranipur Tiger Reserve will remain open for tourists till June 30,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said the decision was taken after reviewing prevailing weather conditions, with the delayed onset of the monsoon creating a favourable window for extending tourism activities.

“The decision has been taken by the government after considering climatic conditions and due discussions with authorities,” said H Rajamohan, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

 
dudhwa tiger reserve uttar pradesh
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