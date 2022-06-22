Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Tight slap': AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel praises Uddhav's honesty
india news

'Tight slap': AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel praises Uddhav's honesty

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said his respect for Maharashra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray increased, despite their political differences, after Uddhav's speech on Wednesday. 
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel extended support to Uddhav after Maharashtra chief minister's speech on Wednesday. 
Published on Jun 22, 2022 09:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday praised Uddhav Thackeray's live address and said it was a tight slap to all dissenters within the Shiv Sena. Despite the political differences with the Shiv Sena, the AIMIM MP of Aurangabad, said, Uddhav Thackeray's truthfulness is appreciable. "...after hearing Mr Uddhav Thackeray today, my respect for him has simply grown," Imtiaz Jaleel, who recently demanded that Nupur Sharma should be hanged over the Prophet row, tweeted. MVA 'unnatural front', tweets Eknath Shinde; says Sena needs to exit as...

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made a live address in which he said he is ready to quit the CM's post and will be happy to make way for a Shiv Sainik, if Shiv Sainiks feel Uddhav is not capable of leading. "Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the day, it was hugely speculated that Uddhav may resign and the state assembly will get dissolved because of the rebellion. The speculation was triggered by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's tweet in which he had hinted at the dissolution of the assembly. However, Uddhav in his speech made a strong pitch for an intense fight, without clinging on to his post. Countering the Hindutva allegation, Uddhav said Hindutva is very much a part of his party which is the same party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
uddhav thackrey aimim
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP