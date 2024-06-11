Tigress gives birth to 3 cubs; number of big cats at Sariska rises to 43

A tigress has given birth to three cubs taking the number of big cats at the Sariska Tiger Reserve to 43, officials said on Tuesday. The officials cited camera trap footage from the reserve’s Akbarpur range and said six-year-old ST-17 has given birth for the second time. The reserve now has 18 cubs, 13 of whom have been born in the last four months. The Sariska Tiger Reserve now has 18 cubs. (X)

In a post on X, Rajasthan forest minister Sanjay Sharma called the news of the birth of three cubs thrilling. “Excited to announce the arrival of three new tiger cubs, further expanding our tiger family. On June 11, 2024, Tigress ST-17 is camera-trapped with 3 cubs. The total tiger population in Sariska now stands at 43, including 11 males, 14 females, and 18 cubs, 13 of which have been born in the last 4 months.”

Chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said the increase in tigers means they have an additional responsibility to protect them. “We need to enhance the protection measures for the tiger and the cubs.”

On May 29, Sariska Tigress ST-22 was spotted with her four cubs. Tigress ST-12 was seen with three cubs on March 13 in the Talvrikash Forest Range. She was later seen with her fourth cub in a camera trap. It was her third litter. ST-17 gave birth to two male cubs in February 2022.

Officials said two tigresses had given birth to four cubs each for the first time since tiger reintroduction in 2008, signalling a significant conservation success.

Acting chief conservator of forests Mahendra Sharma said tigress ST-27 was also photographed with her two cubs, aged 2-3 months, near a water hole in the Tehla Forest Range.

Sariska Tiger Foundation founder secretary Dinesh Durrani called for the need to focus on the protection of the cubs, which he called a challenging task. “The monsoon is approaching and tracking of big cats is difficult.”