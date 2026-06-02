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Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey across 3 states, gives birth to 4 cubs

Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey across 3 states, gives birth to 4 cubs

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 03:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Tigress Zeenat, translocated from Maharashtra in 2024, has given birth to four cubs in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said on Tuesday.

Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey across 3 states, gives birth to 4 cubs

The tigress delivered the cubs around 20 days ago, and both the mother and cubs are healthy, he said.

"The cubs are under GPS-based monitoring and are safe. Zeenat is also healthy. This is very encouraging news for the reserve," he added.

An image captured by a trap camera showed Zeenat carrying one of her cubs in her mouth.

Zeenat, along with another tigress - Jamuna, was brought to Similipal from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in November 2024 as part of efforts to strengthen the reserve's tiger gene pool. She was three years old then.

The tigress had earlier drawn national attention after embarking on a nearly 300-km journey across Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal shortly after her relocation. She left Similipal on December 7, 2024, and moved through several forested corridors before being captured in West Bengal following a 21-day tracking operation.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our forest staff and effective conservation policies, Odisha has established itself as a secure sanctuary for wildlife. Our government remains committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal and strengthening conservation initiatives further," Majhi added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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