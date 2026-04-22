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'Time may come when...': Rajnath Singh on India's role amid West Asia crisis

Singh noted that PM Modi has personally engaged with leaders of countries involved in major conflicts to encourage dialogue and peaceful resolution.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 02:08 pm IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India has consistently maintained a balanced diplomatic approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while leaving open the possibility of a greater Indian role in resolving global conflict, including the West Asia crisis.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction session with the Indian diaspora, in Berlin on Wednesday. (@rajnathsingh)

Addressing an Indian community event held at the Indian Embassy in Berlin, Singh said India has made efforts toward peace but stressed that outcomes depend on timing and global conditions.

He also appreciated the Indian diplomacy, due to which, according to him, allowed multiple Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"India has tried... But everything has its time. It is possible that tomorrow, the time may come when India plays its role in this and achieves success as well. We cannot rule out this possibility. The Prime Minister has appealed to both sides to end the war. Our Prime Minister has a very balanced approach to diplomatic matters," he said, mentioning the role of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Defence Minister said while addressing the gathering, "This marks my very first visit to Germany. I am here on the invitation of the Defence Minister (German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius)... I believe that this is an achievement in itself; the relations between India and Germany have gradually become stronger with time...This year, 2026, is special for us, because this year, our formal diplomatic relations with Germany have been completed for 75 years...Our relations are based on democratic values, completely based on democratic values."

Referring to economic ties, Singh pointed to the depth of commercial engagement between the two countries and the role of industry in strengthening the partnership.

He said, "In the last 7 decades, our relations with Germany have strengthened in every sector. Today, Germany has become the largest trading partner of India in Europe. More than 2,000 German companies are active in India... Germany's leading companies are also giving momentum to India's industrial development and Make in India. On the other hand, many Indian companies are also making a strong presence in Germany."

 
strait of hormuz india defence minister narendra modi us iran war rajnath singh
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