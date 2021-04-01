‘Time to boot out tainted LDF, UDF from Kerala’: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, JP Nadda, on Thursday said time was ripe to throw out two corrupt coalitions of Kerala. Nadda, while addressing a public meeting in Karunagapally in Kollam district, said people of the state are fed up and turning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a big way.

Nadda said the time has come to show doors to scamsters and smugglers. “This land is known for cashew industry, coir and many other small scale units. But wrong policies of both destroyed these sectors. One is neck-deep in solar scam and the other in gold smuggling. Both have tried to hamper cultural and traditional aspects of the state,” he said.

Nadda took out a roadshow in Attingal and Kazhakootam (south Kerala) for NDA candidates.

Raking up the Sabarimala issue, he said party workers were at the forefront to protect age-old customs of the hill temple and suffered a lot at the hands of the repressive regime.

“The Congress was nowhere when the stir peaked. Now the party is making a lip service saying it will protect customs,” he said, adding that the BJP’s prospects were rising steadily which was quite visible in the last local body poll.

Nadda said in the last few years, the party’s poll percentage grew from 5 per cent to 17 and will make a big jump in April 6 election. This is his second visit to the state in the last two weeks.