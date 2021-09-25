Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tina Dabi, parents biggest pillar of support, says Ria Dabi after ranking 15th in UPSC

Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi took to Instagram and posted her photo with parents. “Couldn’t have done it without them,” she wrote. 
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Tina Dabi's sister said her parents and elder sister have been her biggest pillar of support. 

A day after the UPSC announced the final results of the 2020 exam in which IAS officer Tina Dabi's younger sister Ria Dabi ranked 15th, Ria took to her social media account to post a photo with the parents and wrote there is nothing better than making parents happy.

Among the top rank holders of UPSC 2020, Ria Dabi grabbed much attention as her elder sister Tina Dabi was the UPSC topper of 2015. "I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi has got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam," the IAS officer posted on social media.

Both the sisters went to Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University.

On her 15th all-India rank, Ria Dabi said her parents and sister have been the biggest pillars of support. "I’m taken over by a wave of emotions. So happy, so overwhelmed, so grateful. My parents and sister have been my biggest pillars of support. I couldn’t have done it without them. A big shoutout to my mother who has always been my role model. Lastly, thank you for all the kind wishes!" Ria Dabi posted on Instagram.

Sharing about her preparation, Ria Dabi said she started preparing soon after she graduated from Lasy Shri Ram. The 23-year-old used to study for 10 hours a day as she was preparing for the UPSC. In several interviews that she has given after ranking 15th, Ria Dabi admitted that her sister's rank put her under pressure but it was more motivation than pressure, she said. There was no pressure from the family, she said.

