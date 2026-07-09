Tirumala temple announces cancellation of VIP Break Darshans on specific dates from July to September

In July, VIP Break Darshans will remain suspended on July 14 due to Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, July 17 for Anivara Asthanam, July 19 for the Pedda Maryada to the Swamiji of Sri Andavan Ashramam, and July 29 on account of Chaturmasya Sankalpam of the Tirumala Jeeyar Swamijis.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of TTD, the decision has been taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of traditional rituals and manage the heavy influx of common devotees during these auspicious periods.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday announced the cancellation of VIP Break Darshans at the Srivari Temple on several specific dates between July and September 30, 2026, in view of a series of upcoming festivals and religious events.

For August, the darshan will be cancelled on August 22 for Ankurarpanam for Pavitrotsavams and on August 24 for Pavitra Samarpana on the second day of the Pavitrotsavams.

The restrictions will extend into September, with the darshan being cancelled on September 8 for Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam in connection with Srivari Brahmotsavams and on September 14 for Ankurarpanam. Most notably, VIP Break Darshans will remain completely suspended during the Srivari Brahmotsavams, which are scheduled to take place from September 15 to September 23, 2026.

Also Read: 116-year-old grandma climbs Tirumala on foot, video leaves Andhra CM ‘absolutely awestruck’

The TTD administration has also clarified the rules regarding recommendation letters during these periods. "On the day preceding the above-mentioned dates, VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted, except for the Protocol Dignitaries," the temple body stated.

Temple officials have urged pilgrims to take note of these specific dates while planning their journey to the hill shrine. "Devotees are requested to take note of these restrictions while planning their pilgrimage to Tirumala and cooperate with TTD," the statement added.