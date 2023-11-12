TM Krishna trolled for Diwali-Palestine post, says 'hate runs so deep?'

Carnatic musician and activist TM Krishna on Sunday got trolled on social media platform X after he posted a message on Diwali -- on the difficulty to celebrate the festival of lights amid the war in Palestine. The musician wrote that light means impending death for the people of Palestine. "Support for the Palestinians is support for all those who have been marginalised," TM Krishna wrote along with a photo of himself.

TM Krishna on Sunday put up a post on X saying it is difficult to celebrate the festival of light as Palestine is suffering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Difficult to celebrate the festival of lights when for people of Palestine lights indicate incoming death. Support for the Palestinians is support for all those who have been marginalised. In prayer for peace and a return of humanity," his tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media users criticised his post on the occasion of Diwali and questioned why he did not feel the same for the Israelis who lost lives in the Hamas attack on October 7 while many wished that the musician should be sent to Gaza.

TM Krishna replied to the trolls and wondered whether his point was too difficult to understand or if hate runs so deep that there is no end to it. "Reading the responses/quote posts to this message one has to wonder if understanding the 'tragic' point being made regarding the lights and the prayer for peace on a festival day is so difficult to comprehend or hate runs so deep that no pause is possible," the musician noted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Israel-Hamas war has opinions divided in India over support for Israel or Palestine. India's official stance is condemning the terrorist attack on Israel and supporting the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine'. Kerala recently saw a pro-Palestine rally which became controversial as a Hamas leader virtually addressed the rally organised by the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. While the Kerala government has been probing the incident, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said BJP's policy should not be counted as India's and India always stood with Palestine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON