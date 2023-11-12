Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / TM Krishna trolled for Diwali-Palestine post, says 'hate runs so deep?'

TM Krishna trolled for Diwali-Palestine post, says 'hate runs so deep?'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 12, 2023 08:02 PM IST

TM Krishna replied to trolls and asked whether it was so difficult to understand his point on Palestine or whether hate ran so deep.

Carnatic musician and activist TM Krishna on Sunday got trolled on social media platform X after he posted a message on Diwali -- on the difficulty to celebrate the festival of lights amid the war in Palestine. The musician wrote that light means impending death for the people of Palestine. "Support for the Palestinians is support for all those who have been marginalised," TM Krishna wrote along with a photo of himself.

TM Krishna on Sunday put up a post on X saying it is difficult to celebrate the festival of light as Palestine is suffering.

"Difficult to celebrate the festival of lights when for people of Palestine lights indicate incoming death. Support for the Palestinians is support for all those who have been marginalised. In prayer for peace and a return of humanity," his tweet read.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Social media users criticised his post on the occasion of Diwali and questioned why he did not feel the same for the Israelis who lost lives in the Hamas attack on October 7 while many wished that the musician should be sent to Gaza.

TM Krishna replied to the trolls and wondered whether his point was too difficult to understand or if hate runs so deep that there is no end to it. "Reading the responses/quote posts to this message one has to wonder if understanding the 'tragic' point being made regarding the lights and the prayer for peace on a festival day is so difficult to comprehend or hate runs so deep that no pause is possible," the musician noted.

The Israel-Hamas war has opinions divided in India over support for Israel or Palestine. India's official stance is condemning the terrorist attack on Israel and supporting the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine'. Kerala recently saw a pro-Palestine rally which became controversial as a Hamas leader virtually addressed the rally organised by the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. While the Kerala government has been probing the incident, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said BJP's policy should not be counted as India's and India always stood with Palestine.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
tm krishna israel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP