TMC accuses Congress of murdering party worker in Bengal village

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party worker was killed on Friday night at Shankarpur-Kashimnagar village in the Suti police station area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said.

The TMC accused the Congress of killing Saddam Momin, 28, when he was returning home after participating in a rally held in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The TMC alleged that Momin was killed when he got into an altercation with Ibrahim Momin, a local Congress leader, and his associates. The victim was allegedly hacked with sickles. He died on the spot.

TMC’s Suti assembly area chairman Emani Biswas said, “Saddam was an active worker of our party. On Friday, we organised a rally at Kashimnagar demanding withdrawal of the farm laws. Saddam was returning home around 9 pm. The Congress workers blocked his path and started abusing the TMC. Saddam was attacked when he protested. We have requested the police to arrest the culprits.”

The Congress dismissed the allegation.

The party’s Suti-2 community block unit president Alfazuddin Biswas said, “It is a baseless allegation. The victim and the accused both belong to the TMC. The accused was a polling booth unit president of the TMC till a few days ago. I have heard that Saddam was killed during a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone. Let the police probe the matter impartially and unearth the truth.”

Superintendent of Police of Jangipur, Y Raghuvamshi, said, “We have lodged a murder case on the basis of a written complaint but the accused are on the run.”