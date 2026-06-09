TMC crisis LIVE: MP Kakoli Ghosh, 19 rebels offer support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata; another party leader arrested

First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, now a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, has openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA).

TMC crisis live updates | Key points

-Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose last week recognised 58 rebel TMC legislators, led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition bloc. The rebels have accused the party leadership of functioning in an authoritarian manner and have openly challenged the role of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

-Against the above backdrop, Mamata Banerjee faced fresh challenge in its urban political structure as uncertainty surrounds the future of senior leaders holding key mayoral positions as Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty of the party resignned as Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations last week.

-In the latest jolt to Mamata Banerjee, at least 14 lawmakers, led by TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh, met in Delhi and discussed breaking away in the presence of Bengal chief minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Roughly three kilometres away from where party chief Mamata Banerjee was attending a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the rebel TMC parliamentarians met at the house of Union minister and BJP observer for Bengal polls Bhupender Yadav for two hours. In the evening, the group again met at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy.

-Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the rebel group decided to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. We have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying the four-term MP who resigned from all party posts last week.

-A fresh setback came for the TMC on Monday when party leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case, police said. The arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.