TMC crisis LIVE: MP Kakoli Ghosh, 19 rebels offer support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata; another party leader arrested
TMC crisis LIVE updates: In the latest jolt for a week Mamata Banerjee after a rebellion by state legislators, party's Lok Sabha members, led by MP Kakoli Ghosh, have also indicated of splitting away to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
- 3 Mins agoTMC crisis LIVE: Clearly shows work culture in regional parties, says BJP on TMC rebellion
- 16 Mins agoParty leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on extortion charges
- 21 Mins agoHow split will boost NDA's strength in Parliament as rebel MPs wish to join BJP-led coalition
- 25 Mins agoMP Kakoli Ghosh offers support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata
- 29 Mins agoMP Kakoli Ghosh offers support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge ever of keeping her party — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) together — after losing the state to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections. In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the commander of the party-in-chief of the party that was in power for three straight terms is under a threat with MLAs and MPs breaking rank....Read More
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, now a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, has openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA).
TMC crisis live updates | Key points
-Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose last week recognised 58 rebel TMC legislators, led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition bloc. The rebels have accused the party leadership of functioning in an authoritarian manner and have openly challenged the role of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
-Against the above backdrop, Mamata Banerjee faced fresh challenge in its urban political structure as uncertainty surrounds the future of senior leaders holding key mayoral positions as Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty of the party resignned as Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations last week.
-In the latest jolt to Mamata Banerjee, at least 14 lawmakers, led by TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh, met in Delhi and discussed breaking away in the presence of Bengal chief minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Roughly three kilometres away from where party chief Mamata Banerjee was attending a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the rebel TMC parliamentarians met at the house of Union minister and BJP observer for Bengal polls Bhupender Yadav for two hours. In the evening, the group again met at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy.
-Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the rebel group decided to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. We have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying the four-term MP who resigned from all party posts last week.
-A fresh setback came for the TMC on Monday when party leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case, police said. The arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.
TMC crisis LIVE: Clearly shows work culture in regional parties, says BJP on TMC rebellion
TMC crisis LIVE: On the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebellion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gulam Ali Khatana said on Tuesday, “ This clearly shows the work culture in regional parties, how they suppress their cadres and their political leadership. There is no democracy in political parties. I don't know how they made West Bengal a hub of lawlessness and illegal immigrants.”
"There was no rule of law there, and by playing vote bank politics, they marginalised West Bengal. Now, things will improve and West Bengal will contribute towards a Viksit Bharat," the MP said.
(via PTI news agency)
TMC crisis LIVE: Party leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on extortion charges
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was reportedly arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.
Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, PTI news agency quoted a senior officer as saying.
TMC crisis LIVE: How split will boost NDA's strength in Parliament as rebel MPs wish to join BJP-led coalition
TMC crisis LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), can look forward to easier passage of key bills in the Lok Sabha as 20 lawmakers from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday conveyed their decision to join the coalition as a separate group. In the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is already in majority, the party is all set to gain one more seat, as TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Upper House.
An increased strength in the Lok Sabha will help the ruling coalition in the passage of contentious bills, including the Delimitation Bill that will pave the way for carving out new constituencies and increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha, a prerequisite for the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislatures. The other important bills that the government need support for are the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that seek to roll out simultaneous elections, which are currently being examined by a joint parliamentary committee. Read full report here
TMC crisis LIVE updates: MP Kakoli Ghosh offers support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Trinamool Congress faces jolt in the Lok Sabha with Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar saying she and 19 other rebels have decided to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ational Democratic Alliance (NDA).
“Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. We have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying the four-term MP who resigned from all party posts last week.
“The letter has already reached the speaker. We have sought separate seating arrangements as a separate bloc,” she added later in the evening.
The rebels need at least 19 of the 28 Lok Sabha members of the TMC to escape anti-defection proceedings.
Ghosh's statement came after at least 14 lawmakers, led by her, met in Delhi and discussed breaking away in the presence of Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: MP Kakoli Ghosh offers support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge ever of keeping her party — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) together — after losing the state to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections.
In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the commander of the party-in-chief of the party that was in power for three straight terms is under a threat with MLAs and MPs breaking rank.
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, now a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, has openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).