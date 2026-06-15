TMC crisis LIVE: Abhishek Banerjee writes to Speaker Om Birla as 20 rebels merge with little-known Tripura party
TMC crisis LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will verify the signatures of the 20 TMC rebel MPs before taking a decision on recognising the merger with NCPI.
- 1 Mins ago‘Who knows NCPI?’ Saugata Roy attacks rebel MPs' merger move
- 8 Mins agoWhy did the rebels choose NCPI? Here's what we know
- 12 Mins agoWhat Abhishek Banerjee said in letter to Speaker Om Birla
- 21 Mins ago‘Disqualify them!’ Sibal on rebel TMC MPs' merger bid
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was pushed deeper into a crisis on Sunday after at least 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs informed Speaker Om Birla that they had merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a move that could significantly alter the party's parliamentary strength and bolster the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)....Read More
The group of rebel MPs met Birla and submitted a letter stating that they had merged with the NCPI, a party formed in 2022 that last contested elections in 2023. The party currently has no elected representative in any legislature across the country.
According to a Lok Sabha functionary, the Speaker will verify the signatures of the 20 MPs before taking a decision on recognising the merger.
TMC rebels announce merger with little-known NCPI
After meeting the Speaker, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the lawmakers had decided to align with the NDA through the merger.
“We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” Dastidar said.
The delegation that approached Birla included 19 MPs who submitted a formal letter expressing their desire to join the NCPI. First-time MP Rachana Banerjee, who is currently in Malaysia, conveyed her consent through the same communication, taking the group's strength to 20.
Abhishek Banerjee challenges move
Hours before the rebels met the Speaker, TMC loyalists Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad had approached Birla with a letter from the party’s Lok Sabha floor leader, Abhishek Banerjee.
In the letter, Abhishek argued that a split within a political party cannot be recognised under the existing anti-defection framework and asserted that the TMC remains a single political entity.
“My attention has been drawn to news reports to the effect that certain members of the Lok Sabha belonging to the AITC have submitted, or propose to submit, a communication to your good office seeking to be recognised as a separate group or faction of the AITC, independent of the legislative party,” he wrote.
Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Maharashtra political crisis case, Abhishek maintained that a “split” is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule.
“The AITC is a single, indivisible political party... There is in law only one AITC, one Leader of the Party in the House, and one Whip, all of whom hold office by authority of the political party and its competent organisational authority. No member or set of members can, by their own volition, carve out a parallel “group” or “faction” of the same party and claim independent recognition within the House,” the letter stated.
Why NCPI was chosen
A BJP MP involved in the discussions said the NCPI, though unrecognised, had contested elections in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya.
According to the BJP leader, the choice of the party was strategic.
“The decision to merge with NCPI was taken to retain the rebels’ connection with West Bengal, but also give the Northeast a better representation in the Lok Sabha,” the MP said.
How this impacts NDA numbers
If the merger receives the Speaker’s approval, the NDA’s strength in the Lok Sabha would rise from 294 to 314 members. Even then, the alliance would remain 46 seats short of the two-thirds majority mark in the Lower House.
In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance's tally could reach 155 seats, leaving it just short of the two-thirds threshold.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: ‘Who knows NCPI?’ Saugata Roy attacks rebel MPs' merger move
TMC crisis LIVE updates: TMC leader Saugata Roy slammed the proposed merger of 20 rebel MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), calling the move "ridiculous" and accusing the dissidents of trying to please the BJP.
"Once you betray the party on whose symbol you were elected, how will you face your constituents? This merger is ridiculous. Who knows NCPI? Can they go to their constituencies and tell people that they are now part of NCPI? This merger reflects the desperation of the traitors to please their BJP masters," Roy told news agency PTI.
Alleging BJP backing for the move, Roy said the rebels chose the NCPI route because parliamentary rules do not allow recognition of a separate faction within an existing party.
"That is why they took this route with direct support from the BJP. This is ridiculous. The public support will remain with the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and not with the traitors," he said.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Why did the rebels choose NCPI? Here's what we know
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), the party chosen by the 20 rebel TMC MPs for their proposed merger, is a relatively little-known outfit formed in 2022.
The party last contested elections in 2023 and currently has no elected representative in any legislature across the country.
According to a BJP MP involved in discussions with the rebel camp, the NCPI has contested polls in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya. The leader said the party was chosen to help the rebels retain their political connection with West Bengal while also giving the Northeast greater representation in the Lok Sabha.
If Speaker Om Birla approves the merger, the NCPI would go from having no MPs in Parliament to becoming the vehicle for one of the biggest defections in Lok Sabha history.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: What Abhishek Banerjee said in letter to Speaker Om Birla
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Ahead of the rebel MPs' meeting with Speaker Om Birla, TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee wrote to the Speaker, arguing that a split within the party cannot be recognised under the anti-defection law.
Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in the Maharashtra political crisis case, Abhishek said a "split" is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule.
“The AITC is a single, indivisible political party... There is in law only one AITC, one Leader of the Party in the House, and one Whip, all of whom hold office by authority of the political party and its competent organisational authority. No member or set of members can, by their own volition, carve out a parallel “group” or “faction” of the same party and claim independent recognition within the House,” he wrote.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: ‘Disqualify them!’ Sibal on rebel TMC MPs' merger bid
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Senior lawyer and independent MP Kapil Sibal said the 20 rebel TMC MPs seeking to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) should be “disqualified.”
“TMC rebels : Will merge with Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP) Indian Democracy has become the ‘theatre of the absurd’ A joke ! The rebels of the TMC legislative party cannot merge with a political party ; that can happen only if the TMC wished to do so ! Disqualify them !” he posted on X.
Under the Tenth Schedule, disqualification does not apply if the original political party merges with another party and at least two-thirds of the members of the legislature party support the merger.