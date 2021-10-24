'Criminal act in broad daylight': TMC demands arrest of those behind attack on Sushmita Dev's car

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday demanded the arrest of people who attacked party leader Sushmita Dev's car in Tripura on Friday. The cars of Dev and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by unknown people in Amtali near Agartala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TMC has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Tripura of plotting the attack.

A five-member delegation of the TMC, comprising Dev herself, along with West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and other local leaders, met Tripura's DIG L Darlong on Saturday and submitted a memorandum, demanding the arrest the culprits who were allegedly "getting support from the party in power and a section of the police".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sushmita Dev, who quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool in August, said on Saturday that the attack was hooliganism and a criminal act in broad daylight.

Also Read| ‘Barbaric attack’: TMC says Sushmita Dev, party workers assaulted in Tripura

“Earlier, our leader and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the state about a month ago. He was attacked, we filed a police complaint, but no one has been arrested yet. This is not how democracy works,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TMC MP also warned of a greater agitation in Tripura to seek justice. “Tripura is not a state outside the country where different laws are applicable. We want justice and arrest of the culprits. If there is no action taken by the state government as per law, then we will show our strength democratically and protest to demand justice. We will stand tall and fight back," Dev also told the news agency.

On Friday, hours after her car was vandalised, Sushmita Dev called Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb Kumar a 'useless fellow' and alleged that the state government is protecting the culprits. The TMC, meanwhile, claimed that Dev and other workers of the party were also physically assaulted by the culprits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Amtali Police has already lodged a complaint and an investigation into the alleged attack is underway.

(With agency inputs)