Wednesday, May 28, 2025
TMC demands Parliament special session on Operation Sindoor in June

PTI |
May 28, 2025 02:12 PM IST

TMC leaders said opposition parties are working together to push for a special session of Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded a special session of Parliament to be held in June, ahead of the Monsoon session.

TMC's Sagarika Ghose said the party stood with the Centre post the Pahalgam attack and during Operation Sindoor.(ANI)
The Monsoon session is likely to be held in July.

Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform MPs about Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a press conference here, Trinamool Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said the party stood with the government post the Pahalgam attack and during Operation Sindoor and also supported the MP delegations sent abroad.

"We now believe that having given full support to the government, we are now supporting the demand first made by MP Kapil Sibal, that there must be a special session of Parliament," Ghose said.

"We demand that a special session be held in June, before the Monsoon session," she said.

TMC leaders said opposition parties are working together to push for a special session of Parliament.

"We, the parties who are fighting the BJP, are working together and moving ahead together on the demand for a special session of Parliament," TMC's Parliamentary Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien told reporters.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to Pakistani attempts.

India has now sent seven multi-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The delegations led by BJP's Baijayant Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP-SP's Supriya Sule will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is part of the delegation led by Jha.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
