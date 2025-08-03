TMC furious after Delhi Police seeks translator for 'Bangladeshi language' Bangla, Mahua asks ‘how dare you’

A row erupted after the Trinamool Congress claimed Delhi Police has labelled Bangla as a "Bangladeshi language." In a letter shared on X, TMC shared a letter written by Delhi Police, seeking a translator for texts written in Bangladeshi. In a video on X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra also questioned the move and accused the Home Ministry of erasing one of the 22 official and 11 classical languages.(PTI)

"The identification documents contain texts written in Bangladeshi and are needed to be translated to Hindi and English. Now, for the investigation to proceed further it is requested that an official translator/interpreter in Bangladeshi national language may kindly be provided," reads the letter issued from Lodhi Colony police station to Banga Bhawan.

The letter, which has now been widely circulated on social media, has triggered backlash, mainly from the All India Trinamool Congress.

TMC fumes at Delhi Police's letter

"Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!! " read a post shared by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

This row comes amid the ongoing dispute over third language in the country. The TMC has accused the Home Ministry of "delegitimising" one of the mother tongues of the country.

In a video on X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra also questioned the move and accused the Home Ministry of erasing one of the 22 official and 11 classical languages.

“Bangla is spoken by 25 crore people globally. It is one of 22 constitutionally recognised languages in India... To call this a Bangladeshi language on official documentation is a calculated action. We demand an unconditional apology from the Delhi Police,” said Moitra on X.

As TMC continues to fume over the letter, MP Kunal Ghosh has accused the BJP of pushing an anti-Bengali agenda.

"@AmitShah’s @DelhiPolice is deliberately targeting the Bengali language. By falsely branding Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language" — the @BJP4India is pushing its anti-Bengali agenda to DANGEROUS EXTREMES," the TMC MP was quoted as saying at a press conference on Sunday.