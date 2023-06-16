TMC MP O’Brien files complaint over CoWin data ‘breach’ report

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Derek O’Brien on Thursday lodged a complaint with the cyber police station in Kolkata over the alleged leak of confidential and sensitive data stored in CoWIN portal.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien' said, “It seems there is a notorious conspiracy at play to make available sensitive information to private players through government resources” (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It seems there is a notorious conspiracy at play to make available sensitive information to private players through government resources,” he said in the complaint letter.

Sensitive personal information, including identity document numbers such as those of Aadhaar and passports, was freely accessible for an unknown duration, reports and screenshots shared by those who found the illicit service on June 12 showed. The disclosures prompted criticism from experts and Opposition leaders, even though the government denied a “direct breach” of the CoWIN database — from where the sensitive information had originated — had taken place.

The sensitive data was shared by an automated Telegram account which has since been taken offline, and a Telegram “channel” that made it popular has now also been deleted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On June 12, I was made aware by my well-wishers that my personal information such as my date of birth, passport details and mobile number were publicly made available through a social media platform/app,” Rajya Sabha member O’Brien said. “Alarmed by such shocking news, I made enquiries and found multiple media outlets breaking a news that sensitive personal information which was stored on the Co-WIN portal, had a major data breach whereby the personal information of lakhs of Indians was being made available.”

A senior officer from Kolkata police’s detective department said a probe has been started.

“The complaint was lodged on Thursday with the officer-in-charge of the cyber-crime police station. We have started a preliminary enquiry following which we would register a FIR,” said the senior IPS officer of detective department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON