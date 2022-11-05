Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s 1-crore lottery win under CBI radar

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s 1-crore lottery win under CBI radar

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:57 AM IST

The CBI has begun a probe into a prize of ₹1 crore that TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal won on a lottery ticket in 2021, officials aware of the details said.

TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun a probe into a prize of 1 crore that Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal won on a lottery ticket in 2021, officials aware of the details said.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. He is currently in judicial custody.

Officials probing the cattle smuggling case said the federal agency is investigating whether the TMC leader procured the prize-winning ticket – no. 89H54045 – from someone else to conceal the proceeds from the smuggling operation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is running a parallel probe into the Nagaland-based lottery company’s operations in Bengal, after relatives of two more TMC leaders recently bagged the first prize of 1 crore.

Also read: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter in Delhi in cattle smuggling case

“The draw for the lottery was held on December 7, 2021. Mondal was reportedly declared winner of 1 crore of the ticket that was priced at 6,” a CBI official said, seeking anonymity.

However, when the lottery company declared Mondal as the winner through an advertisement in a newspaper in January this year, the TMC leader denied the information before local media. “I am not aware of any such thing,” he said.

On Friday, a CBI team visited Bolpur town in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where Mondal is president of a local TMC unit, and questioned a dealer, sub-dealer and a retailer of the lottery company, officials said.

The dealer, Sheikh Ainul, and the sub-dealer, Rajib Dhibar, were asked to report to the CBI’s camp office in Bolpur during the day with documents relating to the prize Mondal won, they said.

One of the distributors was interrogated twice at CBI’s Kolkata office earlier this week.

Sheikh Munna, the retailer who sold the ticket as per company’s records, said he did not sell it to Mondal.

“I sell tickets in local villages. I can’t remember who bought it but it was certainly not Anubrata Mondal,” he told reporters while leaving the CBI’s camp office in the evening.

Also read: CBI arrests prime suspect in TMC panchayat leader’s murder

The opposition BJP accused TMC leaders of laundering money through lottery operations in the state.

BJP’s state unit president Sukanta Majumdar demanded a probe by federal agencies into the matter.

“TMC leaders seem to have found an astrologer who predicts precisely when they will win the first prize. I urge them to share the address of this astrologer. Let other people try their luck as well,” he said.

Hitting back, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “The rules for lottery operations are framed by the Centre. This lottery company is based in another state. BJP leaders cry murder when one or two of our men win a prize but keep silent when hundreds of people win the first prize every week.”

HT reached out to the lottery company for a response but did not get one immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
tmc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP