TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border in extortion case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border on Monday in connection with an extortion case, police said. The arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.

Jahangir Khan had been evading arrest for several days.(Photo: FB/@JahangirKhanTMC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Khan, a prominent political figure from South 24 Parganas district, was taken into custody following a coordinated operation by West Bengal Police. Officials said he would be produced before a court and questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Arrest near Nepal border after days of evading police

According to police, Jahangir Khan had been absconding since several cases were registered against him and his associates. Investigators tracked his movements and eventually detained him near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough for investigators who had been searching for the TMC leader in connection with allegations of extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities.

Multiple cases linked to extortion and violence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Khan has been facing scrutiny over a series of complaints lodged by local residents and political opponents. The cases reportedly include allegations of extortion, assault, threats and poll-related violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan has been facing scrutiny over a series of complaints lodged by local residents and political opponents. The cases reportedly include allegations of extortion, assault, threats and poll-related violence. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have been examining complaints from residents in the Falta area, where Khan has long been regarded as an influential political leader. Police officials have not disclosed the full details of the charges but said the investigation is ongoing. Associates also under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have been examining complaints from residents in the Falta area, where Khan has long been regarded as an influential political leader. Police officials have not disclosed the full details of the charges but said the investigation is ongoing. Associates also under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The arrest follows action against several of Khan's close associates. In recent weeks, police arrested Israfil Chakdar, a gram panchayat chief and a known associate of Khan, in connection with allegations of extortion and intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest follows action against several of Khan's close associates. In recent weeks, police arrested Israfil Chakdar, a gram panchayat chief and a known associate of Khan, in connection with allegations of extortion and intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators believe the cases may be linked and are examining whether a larger network was involved in the alleged offences. More arrests could follow as the probe progresses, officials indicated. Political controversy in Falta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators believe the cases may be linked and are examining whether a larger network was involved in the alleged offences. More arrests could follow as the probe progresses, officials indicated. Political controversy in Falta {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Falta constituency has been at the centre of political controversy in recent months following allegations of violence and intimidation during the election period. The developments drew attention from both the ruling party and the opposition.

Amid the mounting allegations, Khan had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from coercive action, arguing that multiple criminal cases had been filed against him. The legal proceedings are continuing separately.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON