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TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border in extortion case

TMC leader Jahangir Khan had evaded police amid multiple investigations.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border on Monday in connection with an extortion case, police said. The arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.

Jahangir Khan had been evading arrest for several days.(Photo: FB/@JahangirKhanTMC)

Khan, a prominent political figure from South 24 Parganas district, was taken into custody following a coordinated operation by West Bengal Police. Officials said he would be produced before a court and questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Arrest near Nepal border after days of evading police

According to police, Jahangir Khan had been absconding since several cases were registered against him and his associates. Investigators tracked his movements and eventually detained him near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough for investigators who had been searching for the TMC leader in connection with allegations of extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities.

Multiple cases linked to extortion and violence

The Falta constituency has been at the centre of political controversy in recent months following allegations of violence and intimidation during the election period. The developments drew attention from both the ruling party and the opposition.

Amid the mounting allegations, Khan had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from coercive action, arguing that multiple criminal cases had been filed against him. The legal proceedings are continuing separately.

 
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