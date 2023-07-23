‘Congress ignoring its own leaders’: Shehzad Poonawalla attacks party over Malda, AAP matters

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday attacked the Congress for ignoring the realities on the ground merely to ‘prop’ its leader Rahul Gandhi. In a tweet, Poonawalla said, “Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary attacks TMC over Malda stripping incident… Pratap Singh Bajwa attacks AAP in Punjab… Merely to prop Rahul Gandhi, Congress ignores realities on the ground, ignores its own state leaders and units.”

Shehzad Poonawalla(ANI File)

“Till now it couldn’t even muster the courage to call out Mamata didi for killing democracy in Panchayat polls or for the women atrocities in Bengal… Wonder if Adhir ji will lose his job like Rajendra Gudha did… going against script of Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Poonawalla's tweet comes amid a war of words between the BJP and the TMC over the stripping incident in West Bengal's Malda. In a video that surfaced online, two Tribal women were seen stripped and assaulted at a village market in Malda on Saturday. Reacting to the incident, BJP I-T cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “A frenzied mob baying for her blood… It had all the making of a tragedy that should have ‘broken’ Mamata Banerjee’s heart and she, instead of merely outraging, could have acted, since she is also the Home Minister of Bengal…”

Congress leader from Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also reacted to the incident. Speaking to news agency ANI Chowdhury said, “West Bengal's law and order situation has worsened and this is what is reflected in Malda's incident. Not just Malda but various other places in Bengal have witnessed atrocities post the Panchayat elections...Crime against women is saddening & strict action should be taken against the perpetrators...”

Meanwhile, rejecting the idea of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa said, "…Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP and the other by Congress, so when people cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?

“I will meet Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and will request him to not forge an alliance with them (AAP),” ANI quoted Bajwa.

