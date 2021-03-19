IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress approached the election commission of India separately on Friday, with just over a week left for the eight-phase polls to kick off
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress approached the election commission of India separately on Friday, with just over a week left for the eight-phase polls to kick off.

The TMC parliamentary delegation, including Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal and Mahua Moitra, alleged that the poll watchdog had not permitted state police personnel within 100 metres of polling stations.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that free, fair and transparent elections in West Bengal is becoming a distant reality. This is evident from the partisan and biased approach taken by the ECI in respect of the ongoing elections in the State,” a TMC memorandum said.

Hours later, a delegation of BJP leaders urged the ECI to take legal action against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging that Union home minister Amit Shah was influencing the poll watchdog in her rallies earlier this week. “The above-mentioned instances are false, fraudulent, derogatory allegations and are made without any basis in law or in fact. A smear campaign is being run to tarnish the image & reputation of Shri Amit Shah ji and other senior leaders of BJP, with the intent to spread misinformation and thereby influence the voters in a wrongful manner,” a memorandum submitted by the BJP read.

Officials familiar with the matter said the EC has not prohibited State Police presence within 100m from the polling stations in Bengal. The instruction was meant for Civic Police/Green Police.

The TMC delegation said it raised three main issues. “We met Election Commission today and raised three points - the rule under which they are proposing to put only central forces within 100 metres of the polling booth, only five per cent of VVPAT checking as supposed to 100 per cent and the incident involving the attack on chief minister on March 10,” said Moitra. VVPAT, or voter verified paper audit trail, refers to a slip of paper generated by the electronic voting machine with details of a particular vote. Banerjee sustained injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

In her rallies on Friday, Banerjee alleged that attempts would be made to rig elections. “On the polling day, even if they (polling officers) tell you that the EVM has malfunctioned, don’t go back home. Secondly before the actual poll starts, they would press the buttons 30 times (mock poll) to show that everything is fine with the EVM. Then they would restart the EVM. But you insist that the EVM should be switched on and off at least twice before the actual poll starts. Thirdly guard the EVMs (in the safe rooms) even after the polls. Don’t accept any food as it could be laced. If the security officials or police, ask you to go away don’t leave. It is your job to protect the EVM after the polls,” said Banerjee.

The BJP mocked Banerjee for the allegation.

“The chief minister raising the EVM issue and urging workers to guard the EVMs can mean only two things. Either she is apprehending that her workers are lacking the morale and enthusiasm to see it to the end and that’s why she is repeatedly asking them to guard EVMs till the last or she is suffering from fear of defeat. Their tenure has reached the fag end. The politically aware citizens of Bengal will not take such theories of the chief minister,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

With Covid-19 cases rising, Odisha puts curbs on Holi celebrations

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The order also made it mandatory for all employees inside office premises to wear masks and ensure social distancing of 2 meters between two persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Sunday lockdown returns in 3 districts of MP after 7 months amid Covid-19 surge

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the lockdown has been imposed to curb the infection cycle as it would be effective for 30 hours considering that night curfew is already there in these districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Relief for Naidu as HC stays CID probe in Amaravati land case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a stay on a probe into a case by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana in the alleged Amaravati land case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Andhra plans ordinance route to meet govt expenditure

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Hyderabad Instead of presenting the full budget, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to take the ordinance route to seek a vote-on-account for the initial few months of the financial year 2021-22 to meet the government expenditure, citing the impending by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on April 17 as reason
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

LDF offers ‘pension’ for homemakers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala released on Friday its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections, promising a payment for homemakers, creation of 4 million jobs and a 5,000-crore coastal area development package
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Search begins for 4 tigers of Ranthambore reserve

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Jaipur: The Ranathambore Tiger Reserve administration has started an intensive search for at least four missing tigers, not sighted for the past year, even as Tiger Watch, whose volunteers track and monitor tigers in the reserve said on Twitter that the number was actually higher, at seven
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI files charge sheet against four officials for ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four officers for allegedly running a “bribe-for-relief” racket within the agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

CBI conducts Joint Surprise Checks in 25 states on 30 Central departments

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Conducting special drives related to any corruption activity in government departments is an old practice in the CBI, which had taken a backseat for the past few years but it is now being revived by Interim CBI Director Praveen Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Objective in Bengal polls is to defeat the BJP: Yechury

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:53 PM IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is convinced that his party will better its performance in all four states going to the polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 PM IST
At least two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, who have been fielded as candidates for the upcoming assembly election were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-crore Sarada chit-fund scam on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress approached the election commission of India separately on Friday, with just over a week left for the eight-phase polls to kick off
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong will not let CAA take effect: Rahul

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Silchar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Asssam if the party comes to power after the assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru firm to make 200mn Sputnik V doses

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Friday it has signed a partnership with Bengaluru-based drugmaker Stelis Biopharma for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Superspreader events like weddings behind new Covid surge: Govt panel

By HT Correspondents, New Delhi/chandigarh/hyderabad
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Super-spreader events such as weddings appear to have driven the resurgence of Covid-19 in India, according to preliminary assessments by the Union government that has also found people becoming less careful in recent months when the outbreak had receded to its lowest levels after the virus first emerged in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

FM to advanced economies: Scale up climate crisis finance commitments

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday called on advanced economies to honour their climate change financing commitments, saying that their obligation to mobilise 100 billion dollars a year to fulfil the needs of developing countries is “meager” and remained largely “unfulfilled”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP