TMC moves ECI against NCW chief Rekha Sharma in Sandeshkhali sting video row: ‘Alarming collusion with BJP’

The Trinamool Congress has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner urging criminal proceedings against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharm, and local BJP leaders after multiple women in Sandeshkhali alleged that they were deceived into filling sexual assault complaints against TMC leaders. The complaint alleges forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy against women in Sandeshkhali and the wider electorate. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.(ANI file)

The allegations stem from multiple purported videos shared on a social media platform earlier this week where Sandeshkhali women claimed that a local saffron party leader made them sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault. Attempts to withdraw the complaint were allegedly met with further intimidation and threats from local BJP members, particularly one Priyali Das, the TMC alleged.

“ It is pertinent to mention here that such an act of obtaining a signature on blank paper through coercion to file a false rape complaint is not only an abuse of law and power, but also amounts to offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.,” the TMC said in its complaint to the poll body.

“The exploitation of women for political gain is a reprehensible tactic that undermines their rights and dignity. Such manipulation not only violates the rights of these women but also damages the integrity of democratic institutions,” it added.

The NCW has deviated from its noble mandate and transformed into a predator rather than a protector, the TMC alleged.

“This distressing transformation is evidenced by its alarming collusion with BJP, in perpetrating illegal and unconscionable acts,” it added.

The TMC has demanded the Election Commission take strict action, including initiating criminal proceedings against Rekha Sharma, Priyali Das, and other unnamed BJP members. The party has also sought directives to prevent further intimidation of witnesses and halt the spread of false allegations.

The NCW, however, claimed that the women were coerced into retracting their complaints and sought an inquiry from the Election Commission in the matter.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that the women of Sandeshkhali are being compelled to withdraw their complaints by TMC workers as they are the ruling party in West Bengal," the women's panel said in a letter to the ECI.