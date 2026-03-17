‘TMC will win over 226 seats’: Mamata Banerjee's prediction for West Bengal elections 2026

Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has predicted that her party will secure more than 226 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the BJP, saying that the saffron party's numbers would decline in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

The ruling TMC announced its list of candidates for the upcoming polls, with Mamata Banerjee contesting from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said the TMC will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state, predicting that her party will secure more than 226 seats.

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"We will contest 291 of the 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by our ally, Anit Thapa-led BGPM, in the Darjeeling hills," Banerjee said, while announcing the names of candidates.

Exuding confidence in her party's performance in the upcoming polls, she added, “We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls.”