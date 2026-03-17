‘TMC will win over 226 seats’: Mamata Banerjee's prediction for West Bengal elections 2026
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will contest the 2026 West Bengal elections from Bhabanipur, fighting a direct battle against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.
Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has predicted that her party will secure more than 226 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
The ruling TMC announced its list of candidates for the upcoming polls, with Mamata Banerjee contesting from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said the TMC will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state, predicting that her party will secure more than 226 seats.
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"We will contest 291 of the 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by our ally, Anit Thapa-led BGPM, in the Darjeeling hills," Banerjee said, while announcing the names of candidates.
Exuding confidence in her party's performance in the upcoming polls, she added, “We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls.”
The West Bengal chief minister also sought to reassure party leaders and workers who weren't fielded for the assembly elections, saying that space would be made for them within the organisation.
"All those who could not be accommodated in the candidate list will be accommodated in the organisation," she said.
Mamata Banerjee's candidature from Bhabanipur implies that it will be a direct contest between her and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.
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During the presser, Banerjee also hit out at the BJP, saying that the saffron party's numbers would decline in the upcoming elections. "The BJP's tally will decrease in this election. They will receive a befitting reply for their anti-people policies," she said.
West Bengal is set to witness a high-stakes electoral battle for its 294-member legislative assembly in two phases. Elections for 152 seats will be held on April 23, 2026, while the remaining 142 seats will go to polls on April 29.2026.
The Election Commission of India said that the vote counting process is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026.