Mamata vs Suvendu rematch on as TMC list out for Bengal: This time in Bhabanipur as CM looks to avenge Nandigram loss

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the 2026 assembly elections from her current seat of Bhabanipur, setting up a direct contest again with the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, to whom she had lost in Nandigram last time. She had to later enter the House via a bypoll in Kolkata's Bhabanipur in 2021. Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA from Bhabanipur, which she won in a bypoll 2021 after she lost in Nandigram to her once-aide Suvendu Adhikari. (Samir Jana/HT File Photo)

The BJP has already declared Adhikari as its candidate in both Bhabanipur (Bhawanipore) and Nandigram, itching for a direct contest. This also gave heft to the theory that he may be the CM face of the Centre's ruling party.

Mamata Banerjee's name figured on the list of Trinamool Congress (TC) candidates that she declared on Tuesday.

The TMC, chasing a fourth consecutive term, will contest 291 of the 294 seats, she said at a press conference in Kolkata. The remaining three seats in the Darjeeling hills region will be contested by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Flanked by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state unit president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee expressed confidence that the party would retain power: “We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls.”

In the 2021 assembly elections, the TMC won 213 seats, securing a hat-trick and improving its tally by two. But Mamata's loss from Nandigram stood out. The BJP emerged as the main opposition, winning 77 seats, up from just three in 2016 — a result of its aggressive campaigning and the continued decline of the Communist parties and the Congress.

Stage set of revenge battle Even after her individual loss last time, Mamata Banerjee became the CM nonetheless as the Constitution gives six months for winning party's chosen leader to become a member the House.

She won the Bhabanipur bypoll then by a record margin against Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). That allowed her to continue as CM.