West Bengal elections 2026: BJP releases first candidate list with 144 names | Full List

The BJP on Monday released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in West Bengal. The list was released a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Assembly elections in West Bengal will take place next month in two phases. (HT Photo)

The elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases - April 23 and April 29. As per CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the number of phases for the assembly elections in Bengal has been reduced for “convenience."

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Full list of 144 candidate: 1. Sukumar Roy

2. Savitri Barman

3. Ajay Roy

4. Malati Rava Roy

5. Manoj Kumar Oraon

6. Bishal Lama

7. Paritosh Das

8. Deepak Barman

9. Sikha Chatterjee

10. Puna Bhengra

11. Anandamay Barman

12. Shankar Ghosh

13. Durga Murmu

14. Sarjit Biswas

15. Manoj Jain

16. Biraj Biswas

17. Utpal Maharaj

18. Kaushik Chowdhury

19. Tapas Chandra Roy

20. Suvendu Sarkar

21. Bidyut Roy

22. Budhrai Tudu

23. Satyendra Nath Rai

24. Debabrata Majumder

25. Joyel Murmu

26. Chinmoy Deb Barman

27. Ratan Das

28. Ashish Das

29. Abhishek Singhania

30. Gaur Chandra Mandal

31. Gopal Chandra Saha

32. Nibaran Ghosh

33. Abhiraj Chaudhary

34. Mahabir Ghosh

35. Surjit Poddar

36. Amar Kumar Das

37. Bhaskar Sarkar

38. Gouri Sankar Ghosh

39. Bapan Ghosh

40. Bharat Kumar Jhawar

41. Subrata Maitra

42. Tanmoy Biswas

43. Rana Mandal

44. Nanda Dulal Pal

45. Naba Kumar Sarkar

46. Samarendranath Ghosh

47. Anima Dutta

48. Bapan Ghosh

49. Parthasarathi Chatterjee

50. Ashim Biswas

51. Bankim Chandra Ghosh

52. Asim Kumar Sarkar

53. Sukriti Sarkar

54. Arindam Dey

55. Sumitro Chaterjee

56. Pawan Kumar Singh

57. Sajal Ghosh

58. Tarun Kanti Ghosh

59. Narayan Chandra Mondal

60. Bikash Sardar

61. Madhabi Mahalder

62. Asit Kumar Haldar

63. Deepankar Jana

64. Palash Rana

65. Ashim Sapui

66. Dipak Kumar Halder

67. Agniswar Naskar

68. Tarun Kumar Adak

69. Veer Bahadur Singh

70. Suvendu Adhikari

71. Swapan Das Gupta

72. Umesh Rai

73. Rudranil Ghosh

74. Mangalanand Puri Maharaj

75. Amit Samanta

76. Gobinda Hazra

77. Swaraj Ghosh

78. Santu Pan

79. Biman Ghosh

80. Hemanta Bag

81. Prashanta Dighar

82. Susanta Ghosh

83. Subrata Maity

84. Sintu Senapati

85. Ashok Dinda

86. Subhash Panja

87. Suvendu Adhikari

88. Tapan Maity

89. Sumita Sinha

90. Arup Kumar Das

91. Chandra Sekhar Mondal

92. Ajit Kumar Jana

93. Pradip Kumar Bijoli

94. Lakshmikant Sahu

95. Bhadra Hembrem

96. Amiya Kisku

97. Rajesh Mahto

98. Dilip Ghosh

99. Rama Prasad Giri

100. Amal Panda

101. Tapan Bhuya

102. Shubhashish Om

103. Tapan Dutta

104. Sital Kapat

105. Sukanta Dolui

106. Biman Mahto

107. Suvendu Samanta

108. Pranat Tudu

109. Labsen Baske

110. Jaladhar Mahto

111. Moyna Murmu

112. Kamalkanta Hansda

113. Nadiar Chand Bauri

114. Mamoni Bauri

115. Chandana Bauri

116. Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay

117. Kshudiram Tudu

118. Kshetra Mohan Hansda

119. Souvik Patra

120. Billeshwar Singha

121. Amarnath Shakha

122. Laxmikanta Majumdar

123. Nirmal Kumar Dhara

124. Dibakar Gharami

125. Subhash Patra

126. Arun Halder

127. Saikat Panja

128. Sanjay Das

129. Soumen Karfa

130. Anadi Ghosh

131. Kalita Maji

132. Jitendra Kumar Tewari

133. Chandra Shekhar Banerjee

134. Lakshman Chandra Ghorui

135. Bijan Mukherjee

136. Agnimitra Paul

137. Krishnendu Mukherjee

138. Ajay Kumar Poddar

139. Anup Kumar Saha

140. Jagannath Chattopadhyay

141. Dilip Kumar Ghosh

142. Khokan Das

143. Dudh Kumar Mondal

144. Nikhil Banerjee

Why did EC reduce the phases for West Bengal? CEC answers West Bengal election 2026 date: Election Commission of India on Sunday announced West Bengal elections 2026 will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, as opposed to the eight-phased polls that were held in 2021.

The counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 will take place on May 4, along with that of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Asked why the number of phases in West Bengal has come down from eight to just two, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the poll body had had detailed deliberation and found it necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it was convenient for everybody.