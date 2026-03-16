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    West Bengal elections 2026: BJP releases first candidate list with 144 names | Full List

    The list was released a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

    Updated on: Mar 16, 2026 5:28 PM IST
    Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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    The BJP on Monday released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in West Bengal. The list was released a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

    Assembly elections in West Bengal will take place next month in two phases. (HT Photo)
    Assembly elections in West Bengal will take place next month in two phases. (HT Photo)

    The elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases - April 23 and April 29. As per CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the number of phases for the assembly elections in Bengal has been reduced for “convenience."

    Also read| BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala elections | Check names

    Full list of 144 candidate:

    1. Sukumar Roy

    2. Savitri Barman

    3. Ajay Roy

    4. Malati Rava Roy

    5. Manoj Kumar Oraon

    6. Bishal Lama

    7. Paritosh Das

    8. Deepak Barman

    9. Sikha Chatterjee

    10. Puna Bhengra

    11. Anandamay Barman

    12. Shankar Ghosh

    13. Durga Murmu

    14. Sarjit Biswas

    15. Manoj Jain

    16. Biraj Biswas

    17. Utpal Maharaj

    18. Kaushik Chowdhury

    19. Tapas Chandra Roy

    20. Suvendu Sarkar

    21. Bidyut Roy

    22. Budhrai Tudu

    23. Satyendra Nath Rai

    24. Debabrata Majumder

    25. Joyel Murmu

    26. Chinmoy Deb Barman

    27. Ratan Das

    28. Ashish Das

    29. Abhishek Singhania

    30. Gaur Chandra Mandal

    31. Gopal Chandra Saha

    32. Nibaran Ghosh

    33. Abhiraj Chaudhary

    34. Mahabir Ghosh

    35. Surjit Poddar

    36. Amar Kumar Das

    37. Bhaskar Sarkar

    38. Gouri Sankar Ghosh

    39. Bapan Ghosh

    40. Bharat Kumar Jhawar

    41. Subrata Maitra

    42. Tanmoy Biswas

    43. Rana Mandal

    44. Nanda Dulal Pal

    45. Naba Kumar Sarkar

    46. Samarendranath Ghosh

    47. Anima Dutta

    48. Bapan Ghosh

    49. Parthasarathi Chatterjee

    50. Ashim Biswas

    51. Bankim Chandra Ghosh

    52. Asim Kumar Sarkar

    53. Sukriti Sarkar

    54. Arindam Dey

    55. Sumitro Chaterjee

    56. Pawan Kumar Singh

    57. Sajal Ghosh

    58. Tarun Kanti Ghosh

    59. Narayan Chandra Mondal

    60. Bikash Sardar

    61. Madhabi Mahalder

    62. Asit Kumar Haldar

    63. Deepankar Jana

    64. Palash Rana

    65. Ashim Sapui

    66. Dipak Kumar Halder

    67. Agniswar Naskar

    68. Tarun Kumar Adak

    69. Veer Bahadur Singh

    70. Suvendu Adhikari

    71. Swapan Das Gupta

    72. Umesh Rai

    73. Rudranil Ghosh

    74. Mangalanand Puri Maharaj

    75. Amit Samanta

    76. Gobinda Hazra

    77. Swaraj Ghosh

    78. Santu Pan

    79. Biman Ghosh

    80. Hemanta Bag

    81. Prashanta Dighar

    82. Susanta Ghosh

    83. Subrata Maity

    84. Sintu Senapati

    85. Ashok Dinda

    86. Subhash Panja

    87. Suvendu Adhikari

    88. Tapan Maity

    89. Sumita Sinha

    90. Arup Kumar Das

    91. Chandra Sekhar Mondal

    92. Ajit Kumar Jana

    93. Pradip Kumar Bijoli

    94. Lakshmikant Sahu

    95. Bhadra Hembrem

    96. Amiya Kisku

    97. Rajesh Mahto

    98. Dilip Ghosh

    99. Rama Prasad Giri

    100. Amal Panda

    101. Tapan Bhuya

    102. Shubhashish Om

    103. Tapan Dutta

    104. Sital Kapat

    105. Sukanta Dolui

    106. Biman Mahto

    107. Suvendu Samanta

    108. Pranat Tudu

    109. Labsen Baske

    110. Jaladhar Mahto

    111. Moyna Murmu

    112. Kamalkanta Hansda

    113. Nadiar Chand Bauri

    114. Mamoni Bauri

    115. Chandana Bauri

    116. Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay

    117. Kshudiram Tudu

    118. Kshetra Mohan Hansda

    119. Souvik Patra

    120. Billeshwar Singha

    121. Amarnath Shakha

    122. Laxmikanta Majumdar

    123. Nirmal Kumar Dhara

    124. Dibakar Gharami

    125. Subhash Patra

    126. Arun Halder

    127. Saikat Panja

    128. Sanjay Das

    129. Soumen Karfa

    130. Anadi Ghosh

    131. Kalita Maji

    132. Jitendra Kumar Tewari

    133. Chandra Shekhar Banerjee

    134. Lakshman Chandra Ghorui

    135. Bijan Mukherjee

    136. Agnimitra Paul

    137. Krishnendu Mukherjee

    138. Ajay Kumar Poddar

    139. Anup Kumar Saha

    140. Jagannath Chattopadhyay

    141. Dilip Kumar Ghosh

    142. Khokan Das

    143. Dudh Kumar Mondal

    144. Nikhil Banerjee

    Why did EC reduce the phases for West Bengal? CEC answers

    West Bengal election 2026 date: Election Commission of India on Sunday announced West Bengal elections 2026 will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, as opposed to the eight-phased polls that were held in 2021.

    The counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 will take place on May 4, along with that of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

    Asked why the number of phases in West Bengal has come down from eight to just two, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the poll body had had detailed deliberation and found it necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it was convenient for everybody.

    • Shivya Kanojia
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shivya Kanojia

      Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More

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