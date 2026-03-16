West Bengal elections 2026: BJP releases first candidate list with 144 names | Full List
The list was released a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The BJP on Monday released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in West Bengal. The list was released a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases - April 23 and April 29. As per CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the number of phases for the assembly elections in Bengal has been reduced for “convenience."
Also read| BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala elections | Check names
Full list of 144 candidate:
1. Sukumar Roy
2. Savitri Barman
3. Ajay Roy
4. Malati Rava Roy
5. Manoj Kumar Oraon
6. Bishal Lama
7. Paritosh Das
8. Deepak Barman
9. Sikha Chatterjee
10. Puna Bhengra
11. Anandamay Barman
12. Shankar Ghosh
13. Durga Murmu
14. Sarjit Biswas
15. Manoj Jain
16. Biraj Biswas
17. Utpal Maharaj
18. Kaushik Chowdhury
19. Tapas Chandra Roy
20. Suvendu Sarkar
21. Bidyut Roy
22. Budhrai Tudu
23. Satyendra Nath Rai
24. Debabrata Majumder
25. Joyel Murmu
26. Chinmoy Deb Barman
27. Ratan Das
28. Ashish Das
29. Abhishek Singhania
30. Gaur Chandra Mandal
31. Gopal Chandra Saha
32. Nibaran Ghosh
33. Abhiraj Chaudhary
34. Mahabir Ghosh
35. Surjit Poddar
36. Amar Kumar Das
37. Bhaskar Sarkar
38. Gouri Sankar Ghosh
39. Bapan Ghosh
40. Bharat Kumar Jhawar
41. Subrata Maitra
42. Tanmoy Biswas
43. Rana Mandal
44. Nanda Dulal Pal
45. Naba Kumar Sarkar
46. Samarendranath Ghosh
47. Anima Dutta
48. Bapan Ghosh
49. Parthasarathi Chatterjee
50. Ashim Biswas
51. Bankim Chandra Ghosh
52. Asim Kumar Sarkar
53. Sukriti Sarkar
54. Arindam Dey
55. Sumitro Chaterjee
56. Pawan Kumar Singh
57. Sajal Ghosh
58. Tarun Kanti Ghosh
59. Narayan Chandra Mondal
60. Bikash Sardar
61. Madhabi Mahalder
62. Asit Kumar Haldar
63. Deepankar Jana
64. Palash Rana
65. Ashim Sapui
66. Dipak Kumar Halder
67. Agniswar Naskar
68. Tarun Kumar Adak
69. Veer Bahadur Singh
70. Suvendu Adhikari
71. Swapan Das Gupta
72. Umesh Rai
73. Rudranil Ghosh
74. Mangalanand Puri Maharaj
75. Amit Samanta
76. Gobinda Hazra
77. Swaraj Ghosh
78. Santu Pan
79. Biman Ghosh
80. Hemanta Bag
81. Prashanta Dighar
82. Susanta Ghosh
83. Subrata Maity
84. Sintu Senapati
85. Ashok Dinda
86. Subhash Panja
87. Suvendu Adhikari
88. Tapan Maity
89. Sumita Sinha
90. Arup Kumar Das
91. Chandra Sekhar Mondal
92. Ajit Kumar Jana
93. Pradip Kumar Bijoli
94. Lakshmikant Sahu
95. Bhadra Hembrem
96. Amiya Kisku
97. Rajesh Mahto
98. Dilip Ghosh
99. Rama Prasad Giri
100. Amal Panda
101. Tapan Bhuya
102. Shubhashish Om
103. Tapan Dutta
104. Sital Kapat
105. Sukanta Dolui
106. Biman Mahto
107. Suvendu Samanta
108. Pranat Tudu
109. Labsen Baske
110. Jaladhar Mahto
111. Moyna Murmu
112. Kamalkanta Hansda
113. Nadiar Chand Bauri
114. Mamoni Bauri
115. Chandana Bauri
116. Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay
117. Kshudiram Tudu
118. Kshetra Mohan Hansda
119. Souvik Patra
120. Billeshwar Singha
121. Amarnath Shakha
122. Laxmikanta Majumdar
123. Nirmal Kumar Dhara
124. Dibakar Gharami
125. Subhash Patra
126. Arun Halder
127. Saikat Panja
128. Sanjay Das
129. Soumen Karfa
130. Anadi Ghosh
131. Kalita Maji
132. Jitendra Kumar Tewari
133. Chandra Shekhar Banerjee
134. Lakshman Chandra Ghorui
135. Bijan Mukherjee
136. Agnimitra Paul
137. Krishnendu Mukherjee
138. Ajay Kumar Poddar
139. Anup Kumar Saha
140. Jagannath Chattopadhyay
141. Dilip Kumar Ghosh
142. Khokan Das
143. Dudh Kumar Mondal
144. Nikhil Banerjee
Why did EC reduce the phases for West Bengal? CEC answers
West Bengal election 2026 date: Election Commission of India on Sunday announced West Bengal elections 2026 will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, as opposed to the eight-phased polls that were held in 2021.
The counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 will take place on May 4, along with that of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
Asked why the number of phases in West Bengal has come down from eight to just two, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the poll body had had detailed deliberation and found it necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it was convenient for everybody.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More