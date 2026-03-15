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    Election dates for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry out | Check full schedule

    Election dates 2026: Counting of votes for all the four states and the Union Territory will be held on the same day, May 4, 2026. 

    Updated on: Mar 15, 2026 5:06 PM IST
    By Asmita Ravi Shankar
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    The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly polls in four states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam -- and a Union Territory -- Puducherry.

    According to EC poll schedule, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will all go to polls on the same day, on April 9, 2026. (HT Photo)
    According to EC poll schedule, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will all go to polls on the same day, on April 9, 2026. (HT Photo)

    High-stakes battle for the government in these five regions has already begun, with political parties batting for their respective sides at various events and public rallies since the start of this year. Follow live updates on election schedule 2026

    Election date 2026 for Assam

    The 126-member Assam legislative assembly will go to polls April 9, 2026 and counting will take place on May 4, 2026.

    Process of electionDate
    Gazette notificationMarch 16, 2026
    Last date of making nominationsMarch 23, 2026
    Scrutiny of nominationsMarch 24, 2026
    Last date of withdrawal of candidatureMarch 26, 2026
    Date of PollApril 9, 2026
    Date of CountingMay 4, 2026
    Completion of election beforeMay 6, 2026

    Kerala election date 2026

    All the 140 seats of the Kerala legislative assembly will also go to polls on April 9, 2026. With counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026.

    Process of electionDate
    Gazette notificationMarch 16, 2026
    Last date of making nominationsMarch 23, 2026
    Scrutiny of nominationsMarch 24, 2026
    Last date of withdrawal of candidatureMarch 26, 2026
    Date of PollApril 9, 2026
    Date of CountingMay 4, 2026
    Completion of election beforeMay 6, 2026

    Tamil Nadu election date 2026

    The election for the 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 23, 2026, in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.

    Process of electionDate
    Gazette notificationMarch 30, 2026
    Last date of making nominationsApril 6, 2026
    Scrutiny of nominationsApril 7, 2026
    Last date of withdrawal of candidatureApril 9, 2026
    Date of PollApril 23, 2026
    Date of CountingMay 4, 2026
    Completion of election beforeMay 6, 2026

    Election dates for Puducherry

    The Union Territory of Puducherry, with 30 assembly seats, will go to polls on April 9, 2026. The counting of votes will take place on the same day as the rest of the states, on May 4, 2026.

    Process of electionDate
    Gazette notificationMarch 16, 2026
    Last date of making nominationsMarch 23, 2026
    Scrutiny of nominationsMarch 24, 2026
    Last date of withdrawal of candidatureMarch 26, 2026
    Date of PollApril 9, 2026
    Date of CountingMay 4, 2026
    Completion of election beforeMay 6, 2026

    West Bengal election dates 2026

    The 294-member West Bengal legislative assembly will go to polls in two phases. Election for a total of 152 assembly constituencies will be held on April 23, 2026 and the remaining 142 seats will go to polls on April 29, 2026. Votes will be counted on May 4, 2026.

    Process of electionDate (Phase-I)Date (Phase-II)
    Gazette notificationMarch 30, 2026April 2, 2026
    Last date of making nominationsApril 6, 2026April 9, 2026
    Scrutiny of nominationsApril 7, 2026April 10, 2026
    Last date of withdrawal of candidatureApril 9, 2026April 13, 2026
    Date of PollApril 23, 2026April 29, 2026
    Date of CountingMay 4, 2026May 4, 2026
    Completion of election beforeMay 6, 2026May 6, 2026

    The counting of votes for all the four states and the Union Territory will take place on the same day, on May 4, 2026, on Monday. The Election Commission has formulated the poll schedule such that the election processes for all the five regions should be completed before May 6, 2026.

    • Asmita Ravi Shankar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Asmita Ravi Shankar

      Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage, and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More

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