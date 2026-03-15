Election dates for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry out | Check full schedule
Election dates 2026: Counting of votes for all the four states and the Union Territory will be held on the same day, May 4, 2026.
The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly polls in four states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam -- and a Union Territory -- Puducherry.
High-stakes battle for the government in these five regions has already begun, with political parties batting for their respective sides at various events and public rallies since the start of this year. Follow live updates on election schedule 2026
Election date 2026 for Assam
The 126-member Assam legislative assembly will go to polls April 9, 2026 and counting will take place on May 4, 2026.
|Process of election
|Date
|Gazette notification
|March 16, 2026
|Last date of making nominations
|March 23, 2026
|Scrutiny of nominations
|March 24, 2026
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|March 26, 2026
|Date of Poll
|April 9, 2026
|Date of Counting
|May 4, 2026
|Completion of election before
|May 6, 2026
Kerala election date 2026
All the 140 seats of the Kerala legislative assembly will also go to polls on April 9, 2026. With counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026.
|Process of election
|Date
|Gazette notification
|March 16, 2026
|Last date of making nominations
|March 23, 2026
|Scrutiny of nominations
|March 24, 2026
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|March 26, 2026
|Date of Poll
|April 9, 2026
|Date of Counting
|May 4, 2026
|Completion of election before
|May 6, 2026
Tamil Nadu election date 2026
The election for the 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 23, 2026, in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
|Process of election
|Date
|Gazette notification
|March 30, 2026
|Last date of making nominations
|April 6, 2026
|Scrutiny of nominations
|April 7, 2026
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|April 9, 2026
|Date of Poll
|April 23, 2026
|Date of Counting
|May 4, 2026
|Completion of election before
|May 6, 2026
Election dates for Puducherry
The Union Territory of Puducherry, with 30 assembly seats, will go to polls on April 9, 2026. The counting of votes will take place on the same day as the rest of the states, on May 4, 2026.
|Process of election
|Date
|Gazette notification
|March 16, 2026
|Last date of making nominations
|March 23, 2026
|Scrutiny of nominations
|March 24, 2026
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|March 26, 2026
|Date of Poll
|April 9, 2026
|Date of Counting
|May 4, 2026
|Completion of election before
|May 6, 2026
West Bengal election dates 2026
The 294-member West Bengal legislative assembly will go to polls in two phases. Election for a total of 152 assembly constituencies will be held on April 23, 2026 and the remaining 142 seats will go to polls on April 29, 2026. Votes will be counted on May 4, 2026.
|Process of election
|Date (Phase-I)
|Date (Phase-II)
|Gazette notification
|March 30, 2026
|April 2, 2026
|Last date of making nominations
|April 6, 2026
|April 9, 2026
|Scrutiny of nominations
|April 7, 2026
|April 10, 2026
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|April 9, 2026
|April 13, 2026
|Date of Poll
|April 23, 2026
|April 29, 2026
|Date of Counting
|May 4, 2026
|May 4, 2026
|Completion of election before
|May 6, 2026
|May 6, 2026
The counting of votes for all the four states and the Union Territory will take place on the same day, on May 4, 2026, on Monday. The Election Commission has formulated the poll schedule such that the election processes for all the five regions should be completed before May 6, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage, and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More