Election dates 2026 LIVE updates: EC to announce assembly election schedule for four states, one UT today

The terms of the legislative assemblies of these states are ending on different dates in May and June. Under election laws, the commission is required to conduct elections before that.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has been completed in these states, with final electoral rolls already published, though there can be supplementary lists in Bengal.

EC completes review exercise ahead of elections

Senior EC officials had returned to Delhi last Tuesday after concluding its multi-state preparedness review. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi then met on Wednesday “to assess field reports submitted by state election machinery and central observers”, thereafter taking a final call on polling phases, a senior official told HT.

The EC officials conducted a two-day visit to West Bengal in the final leg of the nationwide review exercise, during which they held meetings with senior administrative and police officials, district magistrates and representatives of political parties.