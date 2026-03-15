Election dates 2026 LIVE updates: EC to announce assembly election schedule for four states, one UT today
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set for elections; dates' announcement comes after poll panel met to finalise schedule and phase-wise plan.
- 6 Mins agoBJP MP says party ‘serves the nation rather than preparing for elections’
- 13 Mins agoIPL 2026 full schedule to be out after EC announces poll dates, says BCCI's Shukla
- 16 Mins agoCongress to announce candidates in phases after poll notification, says Satheesan
- 19 Mins agoStalin hopes to retain power
- 22 Mins agoWhat happened last time in Kerala?
- 44 Mins agoEC to announce poll schedule for four states, one union territory today
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly polls in four states and one union territory on Sunday. The dates will be announced at a press conference at 4 pm. This comes after the poll body met earlier this week on March 11 (Wednesday) to finalise the election schedule and phase-wise polling plan for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry....Read More
The terms of the legislative assemblies of these states are ending on different dates in May and June. Under election laws, the commission is required to conduct elections before that.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has been completed in these states, with final electoral rolls already published, though there can be supplementary lists in Bengal.
EC completes review exercise ahead of elections
Senior EC officials had returned to Delhi last Tuesday after concluding its multi-state preparedness review. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi then met on Wednesday “to assess field reports submitted by state election machinery and central observers”, thereafter taking a final call on polling phases, a senior official told HT.
The EC officials conducted a two-day visit to West Bengal in the final leg of the nationwide review exercise, during which they held meetings with senior administrative and police officials, district magistrates and representatives of political parties.
Assembly Elections 2026 Dates LIVE: BJP MP says party ‘serves the nation rather than preparing for elections’
BJP MP K Sudhakar said on Sunday that the Bhartiya Janata Party “serves the nation rather than preparing for the elections”, exuding confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections.
"We are confident that we will win in Assam again, and there is a good possibility of the NDA's victory in Puducherry as well. There is an NDA wave in Tamil Nadu," he said, as per news agency ANI.
IPL 2026 full schedule to be out after EC announces poll dates, says BCCI's Shukla
The Indian Premier League (IPL) of T20 cricket will have its complete schedule released after the dates of the assembly elections to be held in four states and one UT are announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.
The Election Commission is set to hold a press conference this afternoon in which it's to announce the dates for polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Shukla said availability of police deployment can be understood only after the announcement of the election schedule.
On March 11, BCCI announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12.
Kerala Election Schedule LIVE: Congress to announce candidates in phases after poll notification, says Satheesan
VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, on Sunday said the Congress will announce its candidates for the upcoming elections in different phases soon after the poll notification is issued.
Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said there are no differences within the UDF over seat-sharing.
"Since there was uncertainty over the election announcement, all parties decided to delay the candidate announcement. Once the election is declared, the candidates will be announced in different phases," he said, as per news agency PTI. He said seats could be finalised in a short meeting.
Satheesan added that no allies have sought additional seats and the UDF parties are moving forward in good coordination.
Regarding the possibility of MPs contesting the assembly elections, he said a decision in that regard would be taken by the national leadership of the party.
Tamil Nadu Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: Stalin hopes to retain power
In 2021, the DMK led by MK Stalin swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own and 159 as part of its alliance with the Congress and others (out of total 234). The ruling AIADMK, in alliance with the BJP, got around 75 seats.
MK Stalin will hope to remain the CM this time, having last time ended the AIADMK's 10-year rule.
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: What happened last time in Kerala?
In Kerala, the 2021 polls saw the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M) securing a historic second consecutive term, winning 99 of 140 seats. The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, was reduced to 41 seats. The BJP-led NDA managed just one seat.
Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in again as Chief Minister — the first time in decades that a ruling front was re-elected in Kerala. The result was seen as a strong endorsement of the LDF government's performance, particularly its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: EC to announce poll schedule for four states, one union territory today
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission will announce on Sunday the dates for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
The commission will unveil the schedule in a press conference at 4 pm. The terms of the legislative assemblies in these dates are ending on different dates in May and June.