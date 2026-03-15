Tamil Nadu elections: Voting on April 23, counting to take place on May 4

The highly anticipated state assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23 and the results will be out on May 4, announced the Election Commission on Sunday, March 15. Tamil Nadu is set to witness a triangular contest between DMK's MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay, and the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

The term of the current government in Tamil Nadu will end on May 10. Tamil Nadu's state assembly has 234 seats, all of which will go into polls in a single phase on April 23.

Here is the full schedule of Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2026- Date of issue of gazette notification - March 30

Last date for making nominations - April 6

Date for the scrutiny of nominations - April 7

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures - April 9

Date of poll - April 23

Date of counting - May 4

Date before which election shall be completed - May 6

The announcement of the schedule of the high-stakes polls in Tamil Nadu comes as all the major players have already geared up and started campaigning.

Currently, MK Stalin-led DMK is in power in the state with 133 seats to its name after the party secured an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years in 2021. The Opposition in the state is headed by AIADMK.

The upcoming polls in the state are the first ones after the special intensive revision of the voter rolls held earlier. According to the ECI, the state has 5.67 crore voters, out of which, 12.5 lakh are young electors. The voting will be held in 75,032 polling booths across the state .

DMK vs TVK vs BJP-AIADMK The state is all set to witness a three-way contest between incumbent MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

All three major contesters have already begun reaching out to voters, promising welfare schemes while attacking their opponents.

Issues at the center of the upcoming polls include rising crimes against women, failed poll promises and debt crisis, while the ruling DMK is turning to its social welfare initiatives to secure a second term.

The TVK has also entered political fray with the promise of monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 to women heads till 60 years of age, which will not include central and state employees, along with six free LPG cylinders.