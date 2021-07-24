TMC MLA’s wife latest thak-thak gang victim

The wife of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA became a victim of a “thak-thak gang” in south Delhi that stole her handbag, containing ₹1.86 lakh cash, a cellphone, a gold coin and some documents, from a car she was travelling in near the Defence Colony flyover on Friday afternoon.

A case of theft has been registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station and investigators are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and the route taken by the suspects after the theft.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said that around 2.30 pm, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Prakash was patrolling the now scrapped BRT corridor when he came across Kanika Gupta, the wife of TMC legislator from Jorasanko in north Kolkata, Vivek Gupta.

Police said Kanika was on the Defence Colony flyover around 2.15pm when a motorcyclist signalled her driver and pointed at the car’s tyre. The driver stopped the car and came out to check the tyre when another biker threw engine oil on the hot bonnet of the car, police said.

“As Kanika was feeling suffocation, she came out of the car. A few seconds later, she found her handbag missing from the car’s seat. It contained ₹1.86 lakh, an i-Phone, one gold coin and some documents,” said DCP Meena.

The TMC MLA, who was previously a Rajya Sabha MP, did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.