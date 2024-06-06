New Delhi, The Narendra Modi government has been rejected by the people and this is just the beginning, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said on Thursday as a series of meeting in the opposition camp continued two days after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee meets Akhilesh in Delhi; meeting Uddhav in Mumbai

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here earlier in the day.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

He is expected to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai in the evening, TMC sources said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee after attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc held separate meetings with Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, they said.

The meeting with Thackeray will take place at his residence 'Matoshree' this evening, the sources added.

Banerjee along with O'Brien met Yadav at his Delhi residence, a source said and added that both the TMC general secretary and the Samajwadi Party chief were in "complete agreement on the way forward".

While not commenting on what transpired in the meeting, O'Brien said Prime Minister Modi and his government have been rejected.

"Modi’s BJP ran the government in India for 10 years. He and his government have been rejected. That is the starting point. We move forward from here," he told reporters.

Another TMC leader pointed out that theirs is the only party in the INDIA bloc that fought solo while all others had seat sharing agreements in some state or the other.

TMC sources have claimed that they are in touch with three BJP MPs from West Bengal as well. The claim has been denied by the BJP.

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said the INDIA bloc will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.