TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended for remainder of winter session over ‘ignoble misconduct’ in Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday suspended for the remainder of the winter session for "ignoble misconduct" in Rajya Sabha. Adopting the motion for suspension, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said O'Brien disrupted the proceedings of the House by entering into the Well of the House, “continuously shouting slogans gesticulating at the Chair”.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TMC MP was raising slogans along with Opposition members demanding Union home minister Amit Shah to come into the Parliament and make a statement on the security breach that led to two persons jumping into the Chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery. He stayed inside the House despite being asked to leave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Today Derek O'Brien has been suspended. It is our right to go to the well and raise people's issues. Derek O'Brien has done nothing wrong. PM, Home Minister, Treasury are silent on the security breach issue, so as opposition we raised this issue and raised slogans," TMC MP Dola Sen said.

On Wednesday, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha and blew off a canister which released yellow-coloured smoke.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended a total of eight security personnel in yesterday's security breach incident.

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members demanded the resignation of Amit Shah. A few of them reached the Well of the House and raised slogans.

Speaker Om Birla said, “All of us are concerned” about the incident. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also urged the House members to remain vigil while issuing passes to the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Everyone has condemned this incident. You (Speaker) have taken cognizance of the matter. We have to be careful about to whom we issue the passes (to enter Parliament). All precautions possible will be taken in future. Such incidents of jumping also used to happen in the old parliament building," Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON