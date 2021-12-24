TMC’s Firhad Hakim is Kolkata mayor again, Mamata says will hold regular reviews

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declared state transport and housing minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim as mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, and said the work of the civic body will be reviewed every six months.

The TMC chief also named party leaders Atin Ghosh and Mala Roy as deputy mayor and chairman of the civic body, respectively.

“Plan our work and do it fast. Don’t keep them pending thinking that you have five years in hand. I will seek a progress report after six months. After every six months, a review would be done to check the progress. Those who fail to work will face action,” the chief minister said as she also announced the names of 13 mayors-in-council.

The ruling TMC in the state won the KMC polls which were held on Sunday with comfortable margins in 134 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with three seats and the Congress and the Left won from two civic wards each. The results of the polls were declared on Tuesday.

Independent candidates secured the remaining three of the 144 wards in the Bengal capital.

The BJP, which was in control of five wards in the last civic board, lost control over two. The TMC’s tally was set to touch 137 as the three independent candidates expressed eagerness to join the ruling party.

The civic body was being run by a board of administrators, led by Hakim, after the five-year tenure of the previous board ended in May last year. A special arrangement was subsequently made as the civic elections could not be held in view of the Covid-19 outbreak then.

Hakim said the civic body will prepare its plans soon. “We will chalk out a plan for the KMC very soon. Our first manifesto would be to fulfill the promises made in the manifesto,” he said.

Elections to more than 100 other civic bodies across the state are also pending for more than a year now.

Earlier in the day, the state election commission informed Calcutta high court that it proposes to hold elections to five municipalities - Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Howrah and Chandannagar - on January 22 and elections to the remaining 119 civic bodies on February 27.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj had directed the state and the SEC to disclose a tentative time schedule for holding the poll to the municipal bodies at the earliest in minimum number of phases.

The court during the day also took up petitions alleging violation of its directions during the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll.